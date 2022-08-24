The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously denied a rezoning request for a proposed truck stop off of the Interstate 81 interchange in Mauzy.
Leesburg-based Gas City LLC requested to rezone 31 acres just north of the Interstate 81 overpass at Exit 257 to a business interchange district. The business interchange district was established by Rockingham County in 2021 for the purpose of providing "services to the interstate-travelling public within a concentrated location," according to county documents.
Gurcharan Lail, owner of Gas City, said he would operate a travel center on the site, if approved. Site plans showed a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station and eight fuel pumps for trucks.
"I have listened to and read many comments from the public, and I have listened to the presentation of the applicant and reviewed all their submittals," District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie said. "I agree that the commonwealth of Virginia needs more travel centers on 81 for truckers and other travelers, and that interstate interchanges are the logical location for them."
Ritchie said he talked to government officials, including state Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the proposal.
"However, I believe there are better interchanges along this section of 81, both in Rockingham County and in our neighboring counties, than this particular intersection," Ritchie said. "One major concern is the availability of public water. Other interchanges have public water, this one does not. Furthermore, several years ago the General Assembly committed to improving and expanding rest stops so they are more useful for truckers. I believe the state government should be encouraged to follow through on its commitment."
Nearly all 100 people — some of whom held signs that said "No" — who attended the meeting were against the proposal, citing concerns with pollution runoff to Smith Creek, inconsistency with the county's comprehensive plan, the lack of public water and sewer on the site, traffic congestion and the agricultural integrity and natural scenery of the Shenandoah Valley.
The rezoning was also filed with a special-use permit request submitted by Gas City, which would have allowed for truck parking and a truck wash. Because the rezoning was denied, the special-use permit was withdrawn.
During the public hearing, 18 people spoke against the request, with two of those also reading letters of opposition from people who could not attend the meeting. That was half of the speakers registered to speak, Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said, before Ritchie closed the hearing to make his motion to deny the request.
"The rezoning knocks us down," Mauzy resident Susan Derrow said. "The special-use permit runs over us."
She said the proposal would destroy the Mauzy community, and she raised concerns with traffic safety, environmental pollution, noise and crime.
"I live in a rural area. Please, keep it that way," she said.
Three interchanges in Rockingham County are eligible for business interchange, and Mark Callahan, who lives in the area, said there's available land at Exit 251 near Harrisonburg that would be better suited for such a proposal.
Other speakers asked Ritchie and the rest of the board to take county Planning Commission member Kevin Flint's lead and vote to deny the proposal. At an Aug. 2 meeting, Flint made a motion to recommend denial, which failed. The Planning Commission voted 3-2 to recommend approval, with the majority believing business interchange zoning was the correct use for the parcel of land.
Deedee Sellers, another Mauzy resident, said the county's comprehensive plan "points out, in detail, that rural areas should remain rural to support our No. 1 industry, agriculture." There is no public water or sewer in Mauzy, and "we can't call public works if our wells go dry or they become contaminated," she said.
"Please remember the traveling public is just that. Traveling. We live here. You heard that before, I'm saying it again. ... The decision you make tonight will affect us," Sellers said.
Kendall Knicely said: "As a future agricultural education teacher myself, I can't help but wonder what the impact of the proposed truck stop will have not only on the Mauzy community, but also on current and future Rockingham County residents and our indispensable agricultural industry."
Gas City's Response
On behalf of Gas City, Jeff Robb, a broker with Lee and Associates, responded to some concerns he heard about the proposal in the community before Wednesday's public hearing.
Robb said engineering professionals would address Smith Creek, and design and safely build regarding all regulations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
He also said the proposal was not inconsistent with the county's comprehensive plan, because Gas City believed Rockingham County created the business interchange zoning to allow for projects like the one considered Wednesday.
Inboden Environmental Services Inc. found that the impact from the proposal's use "of 5,000 gallons per day" are not significant, Robb said, and the developer must meet rigorous standards and oversight for the wastewater treatment. Gas City proposed using well water and a septic system for sewage.
Robb said the Virginia Department of Transportation concluded a traffic impact analysis was not necessary. In his presentation, Robb addressed the philosophy of "NIMBY," meaning "not in my backyard."
"I have not heard anyone say that we don't need additional travel centers, as it is very clear we do, just that they don't want one at their interstate exit," Robb's presentation said.
Robb cited data from VDOT expressing needs for additional truck stops along the Interstate 81 corridor, to improve both trucker and road safety. Truckers serve an important role in society, delivering services and goods, he said.
"There is an immediate need for travel centers and overnight truck parking for safety and compliance," he said.
