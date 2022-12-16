The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday rejected proposals for two solar farms near Keezletown and Mount Crawford, considering the impact such projects would have on the county’s agricultural land.
Mountain Valley Solar, a subsidiary of Dynamic Energy Solutions, requested a special-use permit for a 24-acre solar array at 675 Indian Trail Road, near the west end of the county’s park.
Project representative Derek Sheehan said the project would have participated in a program with Dominion Energy, where Dominion customers would be offered to match their electricity use with output from the facility.
“I think in the spirit of treasuring agricultural land or wanting to preserve it ... solar is a good option,” he said.
But 10 individuals — most of whom were from Keezletown — disagreed with Sheehan and asked the Board to deny the proposal.
Keezletown resident Jed Pascarella said the project would not preserve the parcel’s agricultural integrity and screening it would be difficult. Brandon Yanez also raised questions about the viewshed.
“If you’re familiar with the area, you know that you would have to plant trees tall enough to block the sun for this to be hidden from the road or from the neighboring properties as well,” Yanez said.
Kathy Koch, the landowner, said the property would still be able to keep its mixed-use designation, and she recognized the importance of agriculture in the county. Richard Senfield came to her defense, and said that since Koch purchased the property, he’s been impressed with her improvements to it.
Kim Sandum, with the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said her organization has been working on a Keezletown visioning project, and has received community input from Keezletown residents on how they want the area to look in the future. She said some meetings have been attended by some county officials, as the county’s comprehensive plan process is underway.
“What we hear overwhelmingly is when we come back 50 years from now, we would like to see it how it is now,” she said. “We’re a community of people who support each other; we’re an agricultural community. We want those considerations to be taken into account.”
District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said it was apparent how people felt about the proposal.
“I really do think that we probably need to keep this as prime agricultural which it’s intended,” he said.
Solar Star Mount Crawford
After tabling the item in November, Supervisors on Wednesday also turned down a request from Total Energies LLC for a 14-acre solar farm at the Garden Fresh Produce property at 201 Friedens Church Road.
The proposed 14-acre array would be located on a 58-acre parcel zoned for prime agriculture, according to county documents. Like the Keezletown proposal, the array would have been part of a community-based solar energy program for Dominion Energy customers, should they choose to subscribe to the credits.
“This request presents several positive elements for solar facility placement in the county,” said Supervisor Bill Kyger. “However, after careful review and study, and due to the presence of prime agriculture soils at this location, and with the consistent and frequently stated point of view of the Board of Supervisors to not place solar facilities on prime agricultural soils, I move to deny the request.”
In other business, the board approved a special-use permit request from Prospect Power LLC for an energy storage facility on the south side of Craney Island Road just east of U.S. 11 outside New Market.
Cyrus Tashakkori, president of Prospect Power, previously told supervisors the storage system would consist of numerous battery containers about 30 feet long, 6 feet wide and 10 feet high.
He had said it would be charged with energy from, and would discharge back to, Virginia’s electric grid.
Supervisors also approved permitting for a mini-storage facility located on the west side of Opal Drive, just north of West Mosby Road.
The facility would have approximately 320 units, representatives said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record. According to county documents, the maximum building footprint of the area would be 33,000 square feet. Maximum building height would be 35 feet.
