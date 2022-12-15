The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors want all the cards on the table before it makes a decision to consider moving forward with acquiring the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain.
When the board met Wednesday, supervisors tabled a resolution that would authorize the county's intent to purchase the water and sewer system on the Massanutten Mountain, currently owned and operated by the Massanutten Public Service Corporation.
"It's a big step to consider, and I want to make sure we're thorough in the process and that we have equity and looking at everything that's available to us," said Supervisor Rick Chandler.
Joe Conner, an attorney with Baker Donelson Law Firm and legal counsel for Massanutten Public Service Corporation, and Dana Hill, president of the Mid-Atlantic Region and Massanutten Public Service Corporation, said after the meeting they were pleased with the Board of Supervisors' decision to not take action Wednesday.
"We're very encouraged that the Board of Supervisors agreed that this needs further discussion," Conner said.
The draft resolution, read by County Attorney Tom Miller, states that for many years, residential, commercial and real property owners urged the County to take over the water and sewer service on the Massanutten Mountain. Complaints made by Massanutten property owners, the resolution states, include rates on the mountain being "significantly higher" than rates charged by the county's water and sewer system, and frequent rate increases.
"It is very much in the interests of the Massanutten community, as well as Rockingham County generally, that there be reliable and affordable water and sewer service on the Mountain," said the draft, read by Miller.
Rockingham County convened a team of lawyers and other experts to develop a formal, bona fide offer based on a third-party appraisal. Miller said during the meeting the offer was $25.8 million.
"The people who live in the region, the area of the authority, will be paying all costs and expenses of the system," Miller said. "So other county residents will not be paying for this. It will be the people on the mountain, the commercial interests, the private residential interests, they will be paying for this."
Hill said during the public hearing that the Massanutten Public Service Corporation is "not for sale."
"We're owners and not sellers, we're long-term investors," Hill said. "Our organization has been in business for four decades, employing more than 800 people in 18 states, and we are ready to use every resource at our disposal to defend our right to do business in Rockingham County."
Hill said the majority of Rockingham County is not going to benefit from the resolution, and that county officials acknowledged that the resolution would not lower rates on the mountain. He also said there are "unpleasant realities" facing any government that attempts to condemn a water utility business.
He said history shows legal challenges can take years, and can cause governments to spend time and money that would otherwise be better spent on priorities like education, economic development and law enforcement.
"Can you tell your citizens in Rockingham County how much it will cost when we say no to your offer for purchase?" Hill said. "Massanutten Public Service Corporation has followed the laws of the county and the state. We pay our taxes, we provide jobs, we support local businesses and we're working hard to become more involved in the community."
Conner asked the Board, "What's the rush?" He said the Massanutten Public Service Corporation had not seen the third-party appraisal. He cited data from previous cases where the government's value was less than what the actual value, from either a jury trial, arbitration, or settlement was to obtain a private system.
"In all of these instances, the government's number always was far less than the ultimate value," Conner said.
He also asked for more information from the county.
"We would very much like the opportunity to talk with you again about this, provide you additional information, give us the chance to review your appraisal, so we have an opportunity to give you fair, objective comments," Conner said.
Bradford Dyjak, administrator for the Massanutten Property Owners Association, said the draft resolution sends a message "of relief and optimism for Massanutten property owners and ratepayers for 2023." He said "the rush," in response to Conner's question, is that rates increase on the Mountain "like clockwork."
"The county acquisition would certainly provide an opportunity for not only economies of scale and service delivery, but it will also provide a local touch," Dyjak said.
Attorney Quinton Callahan said his client, Great Eastern Resort Corp. and owners of Massanutten Resort, also supported the resolution.
Massanutten resident Jeff Bolander said property owners do not get the service they deserve from the Massanutten Public Service Corporation. He said, "the only thing we can really reliably count on from MPSC are the rate increases, repeatedly."
Paul Hanson said people who live on the Massanutten Mountain choose to live there, and questioned why Great Eastern wanted to team up with the Massanutten Property Owners Association, possibly eluding to more development from the resort.
"You need to consider what's best for all the citizens, not just for the developer, not for what the property owners association wants, let's think about what's fair and good for everyone," he said.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, who wasn't present for the public comments, said Wednesday's hearing "is the first step of a very long process."
"This is not the final step, this is the first step about what happens here," she said. "And so this is a multi-level, multi-layer, multi-step process that we as a county are undertaking, as an authority as we're undertaking, and as a locality. And with that, we do that with a great deal of determination and a great deal of care."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.