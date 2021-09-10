A special-use permit request for a commercial dog kennel in Bridgewater grabbed the attention of more than a dozen Rockingham County residents who voiced their concerns during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Thirteen county residents spoke during a public hearing for the request, with all but two speaking against — the applicant, Michael Shank, and a representative with Heritage Real Estate, Kirsten Redifer.
With the majority speaking opposed to the special-use permit, the board ultimately tabled the request to address the concerns.
“It’s going to be fair that we vet what we heard tonight, look at the land use application and determine in several weeks a decision to move forward or deny the request,” said District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger. “It will give us time to consider many of the emotional comments made and factual comments made.”
The request was tabled in a 4-1 vote, with District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie opposed.
For almost an hour, the board heard from residents opposed to Shank’s request for the kennel, which would be located on nearly 15 acres off Thorny Branch Road near Thorny Hollow Lane. The property is zoned general agriculture.
According to the special-use permit report, the Shank family will operate the kennel, which will feature two structures able to fit 12 to 16 individual kennels with heating and cooling, as well as a whelping facility with six units with heating and cooling.
Shank said he is in the process of purchasing the property, which he will live on.
The whelping facility will allow pets to give birth in a protected area and keep newborn puppies safely contained. Both kennel and whelping structures will be adjoined by an outside pasture to be used by dogs residing on the property.
Shank said if the special-use permit were approved, the anticipated volume of dogs at the kennel for breeding purposes will be roughly 20.
With the number of dogs proposed, many adjoining property owners raised concerns over barking.
“I don’t want to hear constant barking,” said Shelia Shifflett.
Shifflett also said she was concerned over the dogs’ welfare, the property value of her home decreasing and increased traffic.
According to the special-use permit report, there will be a small parking lot able to fit roughly two vehicles. Those seeking to visit the kennel will be required to do so by appointment only.
Shank said he understood there will likely be more traffic coming to the area, but coordinating visitation by appointment only should ease congestion.
James Wine also said barking was a concern.
“There are people on our property that like to shoot recreationally,” he said. “What happens when his dogs don’t like that? There are no laws that say I can’t shoot.”
Lisa Wine, who owns property with James Wine adjacent to the proposed kennel location, said noise travels differently throughout the area and it is easy to hear neighbors talking from yards away.
Lisa Wine said the sounds “echo from down there,” and she would rather hear chickens, cows, ducks or goats than a barking dog all night. Wine said if the board approved the request, it would be taking away her dream home and giving it to the Shanks.
Shank said he would try to make the kennels soundproof and if the neighbors wished to shoot on their property, he would offer to pen the dogs up if they called in advance.
As required by the special-use permit, all animals housed at the facility will be required to be kept in a fully enclosed building from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Responding to comments over the care of the dogs, Shank said he will continue to use Heartland Veterinary Clinic in Harrisonburg and for after-hour services he will use an emergency care veterinary in Verona.
“We try to take good care of our dogs,” he said.
Redifer defended Shank and said his plan for the shelter was impressive, adding that it is a “well designed program.”
With the request tabled, Kyger asked those who spoke in opposition to communicate with Shank and provide guidance on how to best manage the facility. Kyger said the board will also consider issuing a conditional special-use permit if that is the best plan moving forward.
Other items on the board’s agenda included considering a special-use permit request from Joe Zimmerman, who was seeking to add a new house to property off North Spring Creek Road near Donnelley Drive.
Kelly Getz, the county’s zoning administrator, said additional dwellings are permitted if the property is 15 acres or more.
Zimmerman was not present during Wednesday’s public hearing and no additional comments were received. The board approved the special-use permit request unanimously.
