The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled a request Wednesday to bring town homes to a community designated for single-family dwellings at Massanutten Resort following a request from the applicant’s representative.
Before the public hearing took place, Todd Rhea, with Clark and Bradshaw and a representative of the applicant, asked the board to table the request until all members of the board were present to take action.
District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger was absent.
The request will likely be considered by the board during its Oct. 27 meeting, as requested by District 5 Supervisor Mike Breeden, and a second public hearing will not be held.
On Wednesday, adjacent property owners expressed concerns over the request from Great Eastern Resort Corp., which is seeking to amend a master plan to change a nearly 10-acre parcel designated for single-family dwellings to town homes.
The property is located near the intersection of Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive, and is zoned as a planned resort district.
The existing master plan calls for 10 single-family homes per acre to be built on the property. Rhonda Cooper, director of community development, said Wednesday the request will amend the master plan to allow for no more than 95 town homes to be built instead.
The change from single-family dwellings to town homes is a result of Great Eastern Resort Corp. seeking to expand affordable housing options to local residents and resort employees, representatives say.
“It’s centered around providing affordable workforce housing,” Rhea said.
Rhea said placing town homes near the resort will provide affordable housing where needed.
Over the last few years, numerous rental units at the resort were transformed into Airbnb short-term rentals, which took available homes off the market, Rhea said.
“These Airbnb conversions are having a large displacement on housing,” he said.
Rhea said he anticipates the town homes to be for sale in the mid-$200,000 range, and will be geared toward renting to resort employees, but not exclusively for employees.
“It’s not offered to only employees, but that is the intent of it being built,” he said.
A handful of Massanutten neighbors spoke in opposition of the request Wednesday, with most supporting providing affordable housing but not at the location proposed.
“We understand the need for affordable housing, and yes, we are more concerned with location,” said Jeanette Smith, who lives off Bloomer Springs Road.
Smith said she was disappointed the county’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the request and expressed concerns over traffic, noise and parking.
Planning Commission voted in September to recommend approval of the request in a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Bill Loomis opposed the request. Commissioner Kevin Flint abstained due to a “professional conflict,” and Commissioner Michael Harvey was absent.
Smith said she felt the 95 town home units were being “crammed” into the proposed location, and approving the request will be a major adjustment.
“We don’t want any town homes in that location,” she said.
Zach Broadaway, who lives off Fort Road, said he moved to the Massanutten area 20 years ago to retire in a quiet area, and the town homes would take the isolation factor away.
Ron Oleyar said the town homes are “not compatible with single-family homes” and suggested Great Eastern Resort Corp. would attempt to make a profit off the homes.
“I see it as a decline and not an improvement in living standards,” he said.
If the board approves the request, Amelia Hall said she would sell her home off Bloomer Springs Road.
“I’m not opposed to single-family dwellings,” she said. “But I hope you would vote to keep Bloomer Springs Road the quiet space it is.”
With the request tabled, the applicant will have additional time to address questions and concerns raised during the public hearing.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda included approving rezoning requests from Atlantic Breeze LLC and Stoneleigh Associates LLC.
Atlantic Breeze LLC is seeking to expand structures at Mulligan’s Golf Center to meet the demand for the growing business. The owners plan on expanding the facility by building an addition to the clubhouse, as well as adding a second level to the tee boxes.
In a general agricultural zoning district, businesses are non-conforming and cannot be altered. Mulligan’s Golf Center is currently unable to expand, unless the 12.67 acres of the property is rezoned to general business.
Nancy White, owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center, submitted a proffered condition that “all traffic-generating uses will be limited to a gross square footage that, when combined with the existing trips generated by other users of the site, will not generate more than 131 vehicle trips in either the a.m. or p.m. peak hours, as calculated using the latest edition of the Institute of Transportation Engineers’ Trip Generation Manual.”
Dick Blackwell, of Blackwell Engineering and representative of the applicant, said Mulligan’s Golf Center has been a good business in Rockingham County and encouraged the board to approve the rezoning.
The request was approved unanimously.
Stoneleigh Associates LLC was seeking to amend proffers on a roughly 49-acre property located off Stone Spring Road near the intersection of Stone Port Boulevard and Ridgedale Road.
According to the case report, Stoneleigh Associates LLC has rezoned and placed proffers on the property throughout the last two decades, and the proposed proffer will place “all parcels under one uniform proffer statement with the uses updated to reflect the county’s current land use table.”
The board also approved the request unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.