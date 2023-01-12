On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors tabled a proposed solar farm slated in the eastern part of the county.
Hexagon Energy of Charlottesville proposed the 19-acre solar array located south of Rockingham Pike, just west of Honeysuckle Road.
Supervisor Mike Breeden, whose district the proposal is in, requested the matter be tabled so he and his board members could review some concerns brought up by neighbors during the public hearing, including stormwater runoff and the project's impact on the viewshed.
"[Tabling] for a few weeks won't hurt anything," he said.
Project representatives said that energy generated by the facility would be delivered along the Dominion power grid at an existing distribution line running across Honeysuckle Road.
Ally Kranz, a senior development manager at Hexagon Energy, said the Nectar Solar project would be on land historically used for timbering and possibly grazing. She said the landowner, Jeff Miller, was also in support of the project.
Kranz said Miller could not attend the meeting but read a letter on his behalf, where he said solar seemed to be the best and most productive use of his property.
She said common feedback she heard from residents were concerns with stormwater runoff and that several yards currently flood during big storms. She also mentioned that neighbors don't want to see the panels.
A solution to stormwater concerns, Kranz said, would be to use stormwater controls and have the project adhere to DEQ's stormwater requirements specific to solar farms. To address viewshed concerns, the project would preserve mature vegetation, including 50 to 75 feet trees along the residential property, and install an additional buffer of arborvitae along the eastern and northern fence line to ensure a year-round viewshed buffer.
Two people spoke in favor of the project Wednesday, and three people were opposed.
Those in favor spoke of property rights and said the proposal was a good fit for the area. The project won't degrade the property, they said.
"It's a legitimate and environmentally responsible use of this land," said Watt Bradshaw.
Those opposed said they understood the need for clean energy and property rights, but that supervisors shouldn't look past their concerns about stormwater runoff and the impact such a project could have on their property values. They also had reservations about the trees that would be cut down to make way for the project.
Neighbor Jessica Beasley noted that Rockingham County is going over its comprehensive plan, a guide used to help make land-use decisions and that a recent survey from residents returned that a top focus area for future planning efforts should be protecting agricultural and rural character.
