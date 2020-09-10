After three hours of public comment, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to table a special-use permit request for a solar farm to be constructed off Craney Island Road.
Of the more than 30 people who attended Wednesday’s board meeting, half were either in favor of the solar farm or against it.
The largely debated request came from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC, which sought to build an approximately 323.6-acre solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road south of New Market.
Currently, the only large solar energy facility located in the county is at Merck, just outside Elkton.
According to the application, there would be approximately 95,000 solar panels on the farm that would generate 31.4 megawatts — enough to power about 6,500 homes for one year.
The proposed location is adjacent to the Dominion Power Endless Caverns substation, which David Richards, director of project development for Energix Group, said would be connected to the solar farm. Anyone using Dominion Power would be connected to energy created from the solar farm.
Prior to the public hearing, Zoning Administrator Diana Stultz told the board that county staff has received 14 emails in opposition and 16 emails in support of the solar farm, as well as petitions favoring both sides with hundreds of signatures collected.
Supervisor Rick Chandler said the board continued to receive comments up until the hearing started.
“We were still getting information until this evening,” he said. “It’s hard to give adequate consideration when things come in that late. It puts us in a difficult position.”
Of the comments received, reasons of opposition included how the solar farm could take a toll on tourism in the area, concerns over whether the solar panels would cause harm to birds and how the solar farm would replace agriculture land.
Bob Boisture, of New Market, said the county’s comprehensive plan reflects the importance of preserving the agricultural character and scenic beauty in Rockingham, adding that constructing the solar farm would “directly undermine all of these long-term goals.”
“This [area] is my most sacred spot in the world,” he said.
Duane Lam, a resident off Mountain Valley Road, said his concern is the loss of farmland to a solar farm.
“It takes 1.2 acres to feed a person in the United States,” he said. “We will loose 350 total acres, so that’s 291 people that piece of property could feed.”
James Housden, one of the 11 people who spoke in favor of the request, said that as a farmer, it is important for the county to allow farmers to use land to diversify and added that farmers have to diversify to survive.
Lillian Smith said the request was an issue of property rights and supported the special-use permit by saying she would like to be able to do what she wants on her own land.
Other concerns raised focused on Richards’ comment that local labor would be used to construct the solar farm.
During his presentation, Richards said the goal was to use “as much local labor as possible,” adding that the company was looking to have 100% of employees locally sourced.
Dennie Higgs, another resident off Mountain Valley Road who was in opposition of the request, said a project like Caden Energix Endless Caverns doesn’t bring local people to the job site. However, Tony Biller, president of Nielson Builders, said he was confident that his company has employees with the skill level needed to do the work.
“It’ll bring close to 100 jobs during construction period,” Biller said, but the construction period would only last six to nine months.
After hearing from 27 speakers, the board agreed more time would be needed to process the information received.
Supervisor Brent Trumbo said after the hearing that he would not be able to make a decision he was 100% confident in and recommended the request be tabled until further discussion could be had.
“I think we have homework to do,” he said.
Chairman Bill Kyger said it was unclear when the request would be removed from the table, but adjacent property owners would be given advanced notice prior to a vote being taken.
