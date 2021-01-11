As COVID-19 cases continue to increase at Middle River Regional Jail, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will host a public hearing for the jail’s expansion and modification plans during Wednesday’s meeting.
County Administrator Stephen King said anyone will be allowed to comment.
While the meeting being conducted in person and electronically, those who want to attend virtually can sign up to comment on the county’s website. Written comments will also be accepted by email.
In December, King presented three options to the board that could be taken to address overcrowding at the jail, ranging in cost from $40 million to nearly $100 million.
Middle River Regional Jail has a capacity of 925 inmates, King said in a previous interview.
Middle River houses inmates from Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Rockingham and Augusta counties.
On Monday, MRRJ Superintendent Jeff Newton released an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail, stating that since Nov. 25, 556 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
There were 805 inmates at Middle River as of Monday.
The jail has completed seven weekly COVID-19 tests for inmates and staff in coordination the the Central Shenandoah Health District. The last round of testing was done on Friday.
A total of 75 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13. Only one staff member tested positive from Friday's test.
Newton said in a press release that staff and inmates will be retested again this week.
As far as Wednesday's discussion of jail expansion plans, King said he did not know if the board would vote on anything.
“We don’t need anything formal,” he said.
There are three options for the board to consider and comment on. The options were based on the MRRJ needs assessment and facility planning study completed by Moseley Architects.
Renovations would focus on five areas: food service, a mental health staff facility, visitation, handling intake and the magistrate’s office.
Of the three options, the first option is the most extensive and most expensive.
Option A would allow for 400 beds and room to add an additional 400, creating a total of 800 new beds.
Beds would be placed in a dormitory-style facility that could house work-release inmates and minimum-security inmates.
An additional building would be constructed in the parking lot area for warehouse space, and an addition would be added to the existing facility to provide mental health housing. In total, the option would cost more than $96.5 million.
The second option is smaller in scope, but will provide the needed 400 beds. Beds would be in a dormitory-style facility and capable of housing work-release inmates and minimum-security inmates.
A mental health housing facility is also included. Total construction cost is estimated at $58.4 million.
The final and least expensive option is constructing a separate building for community service work. The facility would only be 200 beds to be used for work-release inmates.
A mental health housing facility is not included. Total cost is estimated at $40 million.
During the last Board of Supervisors meeting, Newton said that of the three options, option A was “a big project and forward thinking,” but option B was also needed.
The General Assembly will need to approve expansion plans before moving forward. King said previously that the state will contribute 25% of the expansion cost.
Based on the proposed project schedule, construction plans could be approved by July 2022 and inmates could be housed by December 2023.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include an update from Frank Sottaceti, the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County criminal justice planner and crime analyst.
Sottaceti began working for the city and county in March and is tasked with generating recommendations to reduce incarceration rates and evaluating the local criminal justice system.
Supervisors will also reorganize and elect a new chair and vice chair to serve for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.