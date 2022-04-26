The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors may put the vehicle license fee in the rearview mirror and approve other adjustments to its fee compendium at its meeting Wednesday.
Supervisors will also consider adopting the capital improvements plan for fiscal years 2023 to 2027, and hear requests for special-use permits and rezoning requests.
At its meeting April 13, County Administrator Stephen King presented the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. County staff is now waiting for state revenue information from the General Assembly to finalize the budget for adoption, according to Finance Director Trish Davidson’s report to the board.
The Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St., Harrisonburg.
Fees
County staff proposes eliminating the vehicle license fee.
According to the fee compendium, the annual license fee for all cars, trucks and buses is $20, and $7.50 for motorcycles. People with trailers and semitrailers under 1,500 pounds pay $6.50 annually, and those with trailers or semitrailers greater than 1,500 pounds pay $15.
Rockingham County adopted a 68-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value on April 18. The county’s commissioner of revenue is projecting a growth in personal property assessed values of possibly 20%, according to county documents, and getting rid of the vehicle license fee would “help offset the amount of additional taxes on the citizen.”
At the April 13 meeting, District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie voted against the proposed real estate tax rate because he said county officials should keep the vehicle license fee. He said keeping the license fee would allow officials to lower the tax rate by a penny for a wash.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Mike Breeden, Rick Chandler and Bill Kyger voted to adopt the 68-cent real estate tax rate.
County staff also suggests changes to tipping fees at the landfill. Residential waste under 250 pounds would be free, and waste over 250 pounds would cost $54 per ton, according to county documents.
Child care and summer day camp fees would also change. If approved, the after-school registration fee for child care would be $50. The after-school monthly fee for child care would be $150 per month and $135 for each sibling.
The summer day camp weekly fee is $100, and $95 for each sibling, according to the proposed fee compendium. If approved, changes regarding child care fees would take effect July 1.
Staff also proposes a $75 field setup fee at Rockingham Park that, if approved, would be effective July 1.
Rental fees in the activity room at Plains District Community Center would be $10 an hour effective July 1, according to the proposed fee compendium.
Staff also presented a $10 fee for obtaining a mugshot from the sheriff’s office through the Freedom of Information Act, and a FOIA request for information from the office would cost $22.50 an hour.
Capital Improvements Plan
There are 63 projects and over $297 million in requests in the capital improvements plan for fiscal years 2023 to 2027, according to county documents. The CIP is a five-year plan that outlines construction or acquisition of capital projects.
For fiscal year 2023, the CIP committee recommended $1.5 million to the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Basin, and $1.05 million to extend Technology Drive. It also recommended a $10.1 million allocation to renovate Broadway High School.
The proposed plan pursues projects at the Elkton Area Response Station and upgrades with voting equipment in fiscal year 2023.
In January, the Rockingham County Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed CIP.
Permits And Rezoning Requests
Huber Group LLC is requesting a special-use permit for a self-storage facility located at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Rockingham Park Way.
According to county documents, the proposed building would be two stories and 38,900 square feet per story, in addition to four separate 2,500-square-foot storage structures, and a 22-space recreational vehicle storage canopy.
David Atwood with the Virginia Department of Transportation commented in county documents that the ongoing U.S. 33 study proposes the crossover at Rockingham Park Way be converted to an R-CUT, allowing left-in movements. Going eastbound on U.S. 33 would be restricted, and motorists will be required to make a U-turn down U.S. 33.
If approved, the business would have one to two employees on-site and generate 10 customer trips per day, according to the application.
Outside Dayton, Saber Khoshnaw and Bashdar Azeez are requesting to rezone a lot at 1851 Garbers Church Road from an agricultural to a business district. The Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval.
According to Planning Commission meeting minutes, one person spoke in favor of the request, and one spoke against. Khoshnaw and Azeez did not submit proffers, or conditions, for the property, so all business uses would be permitted by-right if the property is rezoned.
Speaking in favor was George Coffman, who said rezoning the parcel would complement the existing commercial and industrial businesses surrounding the site, according to the minutes. Speaking against was Clarine Hays, who raised concerns of additional traffic and noise that could come with a business use.
