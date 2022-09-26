Although not yet complete, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will take public comment Wednesday on the county’s proposed commercial dog kennel ordinance.
The latest proposal, which comes after a work session Sept. 13, aims to prevent puppy mills from operating in the area. Rockingham County’s Planning Commission sent the proposal to the board earlier this month with no recommendation.
The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The draft ordinance requires all commercial kennel operations to be set back 150 feet from property lines, or 75 feet with approval from the adjoining landowner. Kennels would also need to be set back 100 feet from roads.
Kennel operators must also submit a plan for waste disposal, and animals must be inside from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Supervisors still need to determine the range of litters, or breeding female dogs, commercial kennels may have in a certain time frame. While originally drafted to count breeding females, the most recent proposal allows either four to eight litters per calendar year, or no more than five litters in two consecutive calendar years.
Each breeding female may have no more than two litters per calendar year, according to the draft.
Cages or pens for individual dogs should be wide and long enough for the dog to easily turn around. Pens and cages for a mother and her pups require “adequate” floor space to allow “free and easy movement” for the mother and her puppies.
Shelter temperature, at all times, must be between 45 and 82 degrees unless applicants demonstrate that the dog they breed requires a different temperature range.
Dogs should have daily exercise and play periods.
Rockingham County’s zoning office would inspect kennels twice a year — one unannounced and one by appointment — and handle enforcement.
Owners would need to maintain records of dog identification, lineage of each breeding dog going back three generations, parentage and vetting performed on each canine.
Kennels should intend their customers to be individuals or families that will keep the puppy as a pet, companion animal, hunting animal or show animal.
”Records of the kennel’s good faith effort to work toward this goal shall be kept with the other records required by these supplemental standards and shall include the name or names of the individual or family to whom the puppy was sold and the physical address where the puppy will live, and a brief description of the efforts undertaken to verify the bonafides of the customer,” the proposal states.
Boyers Crossing
The board will also hold a public hearing for on a rezoning request by S&B Ventures of Mount Crawford to change 5.7 acres at the corner of Port Republic and Boyers roads to a planned neighborhood district.
A draft site plan shows four buildings for town homes, two apartment buildings and another building slated for mixed use.
There would be up to 85 residential units.
If approved, construction on Boyers Crossing would begin within a year.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the proposal would not have a substantial impact on adjacent roadways. Access on Port Republic Road would be right-in, right-out only, and Boyers Road access includes a full entrance with a proposed public street through the development.
Rockingham County Public Schools projects that 85 town homes at Boyers Crossing would add five students at Spotswood High School and Montevideo Middle School, and 10 at Cub Run Elementary School.
The board will also hear another request for 55 town homes on 6.7 acres between Pear Street and the existing Cobbler’s Valley subdivision.
J&D Group asks to rezone the plot to planned neighborhood zoning. The proposal, named Zephyr Hill, includes common area and access to the city portion of the parcel, and features a public street extension of Saddler Street to Pear Street.
The county’s Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of both requests.
