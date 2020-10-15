Every year, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves a list of holidays county employees will observe the following calendar year.
With changes made by the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order marking Juneteenth as a paid state holiday, the board will consider following suit at its next meeting.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Jennifer Mongold, human resources director, told the board that since Lee-Jackson Day is no longer observed by the state, there are two options the county could consider — adding a floating holiday to the calendar or observe Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.
Northam declared his intent to mark Juneteenth as a permanent paid state holiday on June 16 through an executive order and gave state employees the day off on June 19. Previously, Juneteenth had not been a state holiday.
Discussion over the holiday calendar came about after the General Assembly voted to abolish Lee-Jackson Day during this year’s session. The holiday formally honored two Confederate generals.
In its replacement, lawmakers made Election Day a paid state holiday.
Mongold told supervisors that the county follows most of the state’s holidays, but not all, and Election Day will not be observed as a holiday for county employees.
With a spare paid holiday on the calendar, the board initially voted Wednesday to not observe Juneteenth and use the extra day as a floating paid holiday for staff to use at their convenience. Upon adjournment of the board’s closed session, however, supervisors were made aware of Northam’s executive order declaring Juneteenth a paid state holiday and will reconsider the holiday calendar during their next meeting, according to Supervisor Bill Kyger.
Other items on the board’s agenda included a Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority meeting to vote on assessing late fees for property owners who fail to make stormwater fee payments on time, which the authority approved unanimously.
A late penalty of 10% will be added to bills of owners of property in the Lake Shenandoah watershed who fail to make payments due on June 5 and Dec. 5. Payments received after the two dates are considered late.
Additionally, starting on Jan. 1, there will be interest charged at an annual rate of 10% on all payments that were due on the preceding Dec. 5 due date. Starting July 1, all payments due on the preceding June 5 will have interest calculated monthly.
The board also approved a special-use permit request from Brittany Wescott, who was seeking to have an in-home day care center on property located on the north side of Sunrise Drive near Gardner Lane.
According to the permit report, Wescott and her husband purchased the property in 2018 and live there with their two children.
With the special-use permit approved, up to 12 children will be allowed at the home and two full-time assistants working during day care hours. The day care will be required to be licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services.
As part of the permit's conditions, a fence will need to be constructed in the backyard within six months of operation.
After the board unanimously approved of the special-use permit, Jon Cubbage, of Bridgewater, showed up to the board room and said he was unable to voice his concerns while watching the meeting through Zoom.
Supervisors allowed Cubbage to provide comment on the permit as he is an adjacent property owner.
Cubbage said the neighborhood along Sunrise Drive was a “very private neighborhood,” which was part of the appeal to purchasing property at that location.
“The draw is to be away from people, not draw people in,” he said.
Cubbage said he was concerned over a liability standpoint if children were to come onto adjacent property, as well as if the day care would decrease property value.
“There are people who do not want to live next to a day care,” he said. “That may limit buyers.”
After hearing Cubbage’s comments, Kyger said he remained in favor of approving the special-use permit.
