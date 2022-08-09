This week’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting may shift to a higher gear.
Andrew Rodgers is requesting a special-use permit to operate an off-road training facility for ATVs and dirt bikes on 12 acres of land at 1445 Trinity Church Road.
Rodgers proposes to use the property for a safety-training facility for off-road motorcycle and ATV riders, with up to eight students per class, according to the application.
There would be, at most, two classes per week, and classes would be held during the day. Rodgers and Andreas Shipp, the landowner, would teach the curriculum pursuant to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, according to the application.
The bikes, which will be owned and used by course facilitators, have “quiet exhaust,” the application said.
The facility would not be used for racing or motocross.
“Our mission is to provide fun but safe training to our community with the goal [of] injury reduction and saving lives,” Rodgers wrote in the application.
In their case report, Virginia Department of Transportation officials noted that the proposed facility should not have a negative impact on Trinity Church Road. But the existing entrance will need to be upgraded to a “low volume commercial entrance,” which will include the removal of trees for drivers’ visibility.
Rockingham County water and sewer are not available in the area, and the applicants propose a temporary portable toilet. Officials with the Virginia Department of Health noted that if portable toilets are used, there can be no running water, and the units must be maintained and serviced regularly by a licensed sewage handler.
Other Business
Supervisors will also consider a special-use permit request from John Branner, of Broadway, for an additional dwelling at 17803 Little Dry River Road in Fulks Run.
There are two manufactured homes and a dilapidated single-family dwelling on the property, according to county documents. Branner plans to use the additional dwelling to replace the dilapidated structure if the permit is approved.
Philip Hoover, of Dayton, is seeking a special-use permit for a large utility building at 2764 Honey Run Road for personal use. According to county documents, Hoover owns a single-family dwelling on an adjoining property.
The building would be 28 by 36 feet, according to county documents. The permit would not allow for commercial use.
And the Upper Room Church in Elkton is requesting a special-use permit to open a private school at its facility at 14890 Rockingham Pike in Elkton.
According to county documents, the school would host up to 30 students from kindergarten to 12th grade. It would have five employees, and operating hours would be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In its case report, VDOT officials note the proposal would not have a negative impact on Rockingham Pike.
Public hearings for the special-use permit requests begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the County Administration Center.
