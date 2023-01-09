On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider a rezoning request that, if approved, would continue a process to possibly allow two "yurt" campsites on Forest Hills Road, just east of Hensley Hollow Road.
Lindsey Severt seeks to rezone about 14.5 acres just past the end of Hensley Hollow Road to an agricultural district. If rezoned, Severt would apply for a special-use permit to continue operating two yurt campsites to comply with the county's zoning rules.
The two parcels are part of the Hensley Hollow Farm subdivision and are currently zoned for residential or recreational use, in which operating yurts are prohibited. In August 2022, county staff issued a zoning violation against the property.
Severt told the Rockingham County Planning Commission in December that she used the yurts as short-term rental properties and was unaware she needed to comply. She said she intended to maintain the section of road accessing her property and that she wanted to be a good neighbor.
But eight people at that meeting spoke against the proposed rezoning, citing concerns regarding wildfires, people unfamiliar with the area and their use of the narrow roads, additional traffic, and fire and rescue personnel's ability to access Hensley Hollow Road in case of emergency.
Others mentioned concerns about trespassers, destruction of roadways that others in the subdivision pay for, littering, and noise.
Rockingham County's Planning Commission recommended the denial of the request.
Also, at the meeting, Supervisors will consider issuing a special-use permit for a proposed solar farm off of Honeysuckle Road in eastern Rockingham County.
Hexagon Energy of Charlottesville proposes a 19-acre solar energy facility on the west side of Honeysuckle Road, just south of Rockingham Pike.
The property is currently wooded, according to county documents. According to its application, Nectar Solar is a three-megawatt project, and energy generated by the facility will be delivered along the Dominion power grid at an existing distribution line running across Honeysuckle Road. It has a pending proposal to sell power to Dominion Energy.
According to the project's representatives, screening for Nectar Solar will be on all sides with existing forest vegetation on the property. Evergreens will be planted where necessary so neighboring homes cannot see the panels.
The board will also consider taking action on a rezoning request from Patricia Sellers of Mauzy, who seeks to change a seven-acre portion of a 197-acre parcel located along the exit 257 interchange at Mauzy to agricultural uses.
According to county documents, the site was zoned for business use in 1985 during the county's comprehensive rezoning. When the current zoning ordinance was enacted in 2014, it included a new requirement that "any new B-1 district shall be located in an urban growth area as designated in the comprehensive plan."
According to Rockingham County, the area is outside an urban growth area. It would only meet current business zoning district requirements if it were proposed to be rezoned to business today.
Rockingham County's Planning Commission recommended approval of the request in December.
The public hearings for rezoning and special-use permits are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
