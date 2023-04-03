A proposed event center and a mountain coaster will be among some of the items considered when the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meets April 12.
Barbara Wheatley is seeking a special-use permit for a wedding venue on the east side of Buffalo Drive, about two miles north of Smithland Road.
According to county documents, Wheatley is proposing to develop the event center at her home on Buffalo Drive.
The project is proposed to be developed in phases, according to county documents. Phase one would include updating the building to accommodate a maximum of 200 occupants, including caterers and other service providers. If necessary, the second phase would include a driveway to the property, and additional parking on land not yet purchased.
Wheatley's application indicates that possible events at the facility could include weddings, banquets and corporate dinners and meetings. Weddings would be held weekly mid-March through mid-November and be two per weekend or otherwise as scheduled in the offseason, or occasionally during the week.
Banquets would be intermittent, according to Wheatley, and corporate dinners and meetings would be periodic.
There would be two full-time employees and one to three part-time employees.
Mountain Coaster
Great Eastern Resort Corporation — the owner and operator of Massanutten Resort — is seeking approval to amend a 4.62-acre portion of the Massanutten Village Master Plan from a multi-family designation to open area and recreational preserve. The area is located on the east side of Litten Lane, and the southwest corner of the intersection of Kidd Court and Litten Lane.
An approved rezoning would allow Great Eastern to install and operate a single rail gravity coaster, also known as an alpine mountain coaster.
"The site is steep and not suited for the construction of multi-family units, therefore an extension of the existing adjacent recreational area will be a better use for the otherwise undevelopable property," Great Eastern representatives wrote in an application.
According to Great Eastern, the mountain coaster would provide year-round activities for Massanutten residents and guests. The location is "conveniently uphill" from the existing snow tubing park and family adventure park, so infrastructure is already in place for the proposed improvements. The monorail design has a "low visual impact" and is adjustable to the steep topography.
In March, Rockingham County's Planning Commission recommended approval of the request.
Other Hearings
Simensen CF Properties, LLC, is seeking to amend its master plan in the Crossroads Farm subdivision, to revise the allowed maximum building height on a portion of the development's townhome section from two to three stories. Simensen seeks 16 of its approved 64 town houses to be able to be up to 42 feet tall, to allow for a garage on the main level and two living levels above that, according to county documents.
The board of supervisors in 1999 first approved the Crossroads Farm master plan and description, and in 2016, amended the design of the street network and layout of several lots due to topographical issues. According to county officials, to build the 64 two-story town home units, Simensen would be required to receive a site plan approval only.
Although not yet built, the approval included the section for townhomes on the eastern side of Frederick Road, north of the Bellavista Drive entrance.
Also at the April 12 meeting, supervisors will consider amending a zoning ordinance to meat processing facilities, so that 150-foot setbacks would apply only to holding pens and slaughter areas, and not to structures where final processing, packaging and selling would take place.
Other public hearings include requests for an additional dwelling located west of Honey Run Road, just south of Kerns Road and another located north of West Mosby Road, approximately a mile east of Pike Church Road.
Public hearings for all requests are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. April 12, at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
