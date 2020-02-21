Brian Robbins is requesting to strengthen the Second Amendment status of Rockingham County nearly three months after the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
County Administrator Stephen King was unsure if Robbins is a county resident or not.
In Robbins’ request, the Board of Supervisors will call upon the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department to "resist tyrannical attempts to deprive the people of certain firearms and components necessary for self-defense, militia service, law enforcement and national defense."
According to Robbin's request, unorganized militia members are to dress in khaki trousers, seasonal clothing and boots or shoes suitable for maneuver training and operating in the field, while openly and safely wearing a holstered handgun, preferable semi-automatic. Members could also carry an unloaded semi-automatic rifle, preferable a variant of the AR-15 platform.
The request will be considered during the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday.
