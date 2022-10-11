Rockingham County’s proposed commercial dog kennel ordinance will be discussed by the Board of Supervisors at its Wednesday meeting, yet again.
The proposal, which creates stricter rules for commercial dog breeding kennels, was tabled by the board on Sept. 28. According to Wednesday’s meeting agenda, officials do not anticipate taking action on the proposal.
After a special called work session and a public hearing on the proposal, the board still has many details to iron out, including how many dogs or litters a business may have within a period of time to be determined.
County officials have said the proposal was written in an effort to prevent “puppy mills” from operating in Rockingham County.
At the public hearing Sept. 28, most speakers asked the board to table the ordinance. Common concerns raised were that the proposal, as written, was too strict and inadvertently punished responsible breeders.
People who spoke last month also wanted the board to ensure that the final draft protected the animals’ welfare.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission sent the proposal to the Board of Supervisors with no recommendation.
Two special-use permit requests for commercial dog kennels, both in northern Rockingham County, remain tabled by the Board of Supervisors.
Wednesday’s discussion is scheduled for board’s 3 p.m. session.
Wentworth, Port Republic Solar Farm Under Consideration
At 6 p.m., the Board of Supervisors will consider a rezoning request for a 271-unit housing development between Apple Valley and Stone Spring roads.
The development, dubbed the Wentworth, would require the board to rezone 19 acres to planned multifamily development zoning.
The development is proposed by Cathcart Properties Inc., of Charlottesville. Rockingham County’s Planning Commission recommended approval.
The board will also hold a public hearing on a large-scale, ground mounted solar farm at 10276 South East Side Highway in Port Republic.
Sun Ridge Solar, of Juno Beach, Fla., requested a special-use permit for a 150-acre solar farm on the 563.5-acre parcel.
According to county documents, a portion of the property used to be a quarry. Part of the project is in the Port Republic Battlefield Study Area, but in an area that was previously disturbed by the quarry.
Rockingham County has approved 168 acres of large-scale solar farms, and its total aggregate cap is 1,800 acres.
The Board of Supervisors meets in the County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
