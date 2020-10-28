When the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors voted to table a special-use permit request for a solar farm in September, Chairman Bill Kyger said adjacent property owners would be given advance notice prior to a vote being taken.
Less than two months later, property owners received word last week that the county would bring the request off the table for discussion.
County Administrator Stephen King confirmed Tuesday the approximately 323.6-acre solar farm will be discussed during today’s supervisors meeting. The special-use permit request was not listed under the board’s agenda that was released Friday, but King said it would be added to the agenda as a possible discussion item.
King said he didn’t know if the board would take any action, only that it would be discussed as part of Brent Trumbo’s final meeting on the board before a new supervisor is elected on Nov. 3.
Trumbo represents District 1, where the solar farm would be constructed.
The development that gained the attention of more than 30 people during a public hearing comes from Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC, which sought to build a solar farm on property southwest of Craney Island and Mountain Valley Road south of New Market.
Of those who spoke, half were in favor of the solar farm with the other half against it.
Since the hearing, one resident has been using his time to dive deeper into his reasoning for opposing the development.
Bob Boisture, who owns a farm on Endless Caverns Road, said he had been doing some in-depth research and analyzing the potential toll the solar farm would have on the area if approved. He began writing a paper Saturday that includes 17 pages of analysis.
“This is an incredibly important issue,” he said.
If approved, there would be approximately 95,000 solar panels on the farm that would generate 31.4 megawatts — enough to power about 6,500 homes for one year.
The proposed location is adjacent to the Dominion Power Endless Caverns substation, which would connect to the solar farm. David Richards, director of project development for Energix Group, said in September that anyone using Dominion Power would be connected to energy created from the solar farm.
During the public hearing, Boisture argued the county’s comprehensive plan reflected the importance of preserving the agricultural character and scenic beauty in Rockingham, adding that constructing the solar farm would “directly undermine all of these long-term goals.”
In his paper “Safeguarding the Future,” which was provided to the Daily News-Record, Boisture said the board’s decision on the solar farm facility would “set the long-term trajectory for Rockingham County’s engagement with the burgeoning solar power industry.”
“Approving this project would unnecessarily expose the county to the risk of losing control over the proliferation of utility scale solar generating facilities on agricultural land,” he wrote. “By contrast, the county risks nothing by rejecting this proposal and taking the time for an in-depth process, with broad citizen participation, to fully understand and guard against the potentially grave adverse effects of locating utility scale solar facilities in agricultural zoning districts.”
During an interview Tuesday, Boisture said he sent his paper to Trumbo for consideration. Trumbo later called Boisture to share thoughts on the paper and told Boisture that he forwarded the letter to the rest of the board members.
Boisture said what prompted him to write the paper were his stances on climate change.
“I take the climate change problem very seriously,” he said. “We need to fight climate change, but we need to do it in a way that does the least damage to other things we care about. So let’s take six months or a year for a serious planning process before we start making decisions on particular projects.”
Other items on the board’s agenda include a hearing on a mixed-residential complex and three ordinance amendments.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC has requested to increase residential density from 384 units to 728 units, adding 133 acres to the property. The property adjoins the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County limits and is located 0.4 miles south of Covenant Drive, west of South Main Street and north of Pike Church Road.
The original master plan for the development, formerly known as Ashby Centre, was approved in 2009 and called for a total of 384 units. The land has since been undeveloped.
The amended plan calls for 24 garden-style apartment buildings to be added to the proposed housing types of the development. Each building would contain 12 units for a total of 288 apartment units. The plan would also increase the town house density from 226 units to 321 units, adding 95 town houses to the development.
Duplex lots will increase from 96 to 102, while detached single-family lots would decrease from 62 to 17.
Planning Commissioners recommended approval for the rezoning request during a meeting on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.