When the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meets Wednesday, action items won’t take place until 6 p.m. as public hearings for five special-use permit requests are scheduled to take place.
One of the five special-use permit requests is from River’s Edge Campground for a recreational campground located on the west side of Brocks Gap Road and south of Bergton Road in Fulks Run.
According to the special-use permit report, Steven Williamson, owner of River’s Edge Campground, is seeking to turn roughly 258 acres of land on his property into a recreational campground.
Williamson stated in the report the initial goal of the campground would be to have 40 electric and water hookup sites and 10 primitive tent sites, with hopes of expanding in the future.
The campground would be open from mid-March to the end of November, depending on weather. Williamson stated in the report there will be two or three employees on site in the beginning and volunteers will provide additional help. Quiet hours will be observed each night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
A gravel road will be put in around the campsite to provide a walking or biking path for visitors. A pump station, bath house and playground are also included in site plans.
“If all goes as planned, this campground has the potential to allow families and community groups alike to enjoy nature in a safe and comfortable place while bringing revenue to an otherwise unfilled part of the county,” Williamson said in the report.
The Virginia Department of Transportation made a comment on the report stating a new commercial entrance will be required if the special-use permit is approved.
A second special-use permit request comes from the owners of Pure Shenandoah, who are seeking to transform a building on the west side of Samuels Road, north of Newtown Road, in Elkton into a hemp fiber processing facility.
Pure Shenandoah runs its business at the historic Casey Jones building in downtown Elkton off Spotswood Avenue, but the processing facility will be located at a separate location.
In December, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the business would invest nearly $3.3 million to establish an industrial hemp fiber processing and cannabidiol oil, or CBD, extraction facility in Elkton. An expected 24 jobs were to be created as part of the investment.
The business was created by Abner Johnson and his four brothers, Talbot, Jake, Tanner and Andrew.
From September to October in 2019, the brothers harvested their own hemp crop, which they grew in Weyers Cave. The harvest was processed for CBD products — an over-the-counter pain and anxiety treatment that has been available for purchase in Virginia since the 2018 Farm Bill was approved. Prior, treatments involving CBD had to be prescribed.
For the hemp processing facility, VDOT said the existing entrance will need to be enlarged in order to meet turning requirements for tractor-trailer deliveries.
No other concerns were noted in the special-use permit report.
The remaining three requests are for an electrical substation off Little Dry River Road to store materials needed to replace power line towers and poles, an agricultural spraying business off South East Side Highway and an event center off Captain Yancey Road.
The event center special-use permit comes from Jackson Dixon, who is seeking to use 1 acre of a roughly 35-acre parcel for an outdoor wedding or event space.
According to the special-use permit report, Dixon stated there are no plans for a physical building to be constructed on the property, and a temporary tent will be used as a reception hall in the event of inclement weather.
The outdoor event center will be open from April to October with flexible hours of operation.
“We hope to have 5-10 events the first year,” Dixon stated in the report. “In addition to the event center, we plan on operating a river access to allow people to safely park vehicles and have the ability to enjoy the Shenandoah River along the property.”
If approved, the Virginia Department of Health will require a minimum of one portable toilet per 100 people with handwashing stations or hand sanitizer at any temporary event or gathering.
VDOT stated the existing entrance will need to be improved to a moderate volume commercial entrance that is paved.
The Board of Supervisors will begin its meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
