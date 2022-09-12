Four special-use permit requests will be considered by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors when the governing body meets Wednesday.
Cedar Run Church of the Brethren, located at 6362 Cedar Run Trail in Broadway, wants a special-use permit to expand its existing cemetery on 2 acres of a nearby parcel.
People would only visit the property for funerals, maintenance and upkeep, church officials wrote in the application.
Land and Home LLC requests a special-use permit to have an office and shop using its existing buildings at 354 Boyers Road. Land and Home is a general contracting business that coordinates home construction, land management and development.
Operating hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business has less than five employees, and expects about one customer per week, according to its application.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the business would not have a negative impact on traffic along Boyers Road.
The business would use well water and a septic system for sewage disposal.
David Shank, of 5168 Beaver Creek Road, seeks a special-use permit for a machinery and equipment center on his property. According to county documents, Shank began repairing agricultural machinery and has since grown his business to where a permit is required.
All employees live at the property, Shank said in the application.
And Weldon Heatwole requests a special-use permit for an additional dwelling, located on the east side of Nicholson Road just south of U.S. 33.
Supervisors will also hold a public hearing to propose reducing the personal property tax rate for certain personal property, including personal and business vehicles, from $3 to $2.65 for every $100 of assessed value. The board is not expected to take action on the adjustment at Wednesday’s meeting.
Public hearings for the special-use permit requests and the tax rate adjustment are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administration Center, 20 E. Gay St. in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.