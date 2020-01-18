The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is expected to make a final decision for a blueprint on future development in the county, but not before holding a work session to have one last discussion.
The Stone Spring Urban Development Area Plan has been a topic of discussion for several months and will be considered during Wednesday’s supervisors meeting.
A work session will be held at 4 p.m. prior to the supervisors meeting at 6 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administration Center.
The adoption of the Stone Spring UDA Plan will be open to a public hearing to allow residents time to give their final thoughts before it is considered for adoption.
If the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan is adopted as part of the comprehensive plan, the timeline of projects would begin with building civic amenities such as a library or community center as the focus area and end with the creation of a park or neighborhood center in focus areas.
Focus areas include Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossroads.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that the plan focuses on areas developing or developable, while enduring the preservation of rural and agricultural landscape. The plan would provide a concept of what the area can become in the next 20 years.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rockingham County’s population is expected to increase by 17.5% between 2017 and 2040. To match the growth, the UDA advisory committee, stakeholders and staff looked at recently completed developments in Botetourt County and Loudoun County to provide examples for a “new direction and opportunity,” according to the final draft.
The new developments demonstrate a desire for creating neighborhoods with a mix of uses, including parks, walking trails and a multi-functional plaza space for festivals, farmers markets and other events.
Dyjak said the four focus areas would incorporate existing developments, using the Stone Ridge focus area as an example to incorporate parts of the Preston Lake development.
Other projects would include a Stone Spring pedestrian and bicycle trail, a Boyers Crossing multi-use trail, and implement design guidelines related to parking placement and buildings and street design, according to the final draft.
The amount of time needed to complete projects varies from short term to long term with each new private development.
