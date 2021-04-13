After early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic caused Rockingham County to lose more than $9 million from its fiscal 2020-21 budget, finances have bounced back and the Board of Supervisors is ready to mull the next budget.
On Wednesday, the board will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed $402.9 million budget for fiscal 2021-22 — an increase of roughly $26 million over the previous fiscal year.
The public will be able to comment on the proposed budget, as well as a proposed tax increase and new tax adoptions during the hearing, which begins at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Rockingham County Administration Center and can be viewed virtually or in-person.
The proposed budget includes funding for nonprofit organizations, increases to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Social Services District and increases to several county government departments for raises and additional positions.
Real estate, personal property and machinery and tools taxes are not proposed to increase. The only tax being considered for an increase is the food and beverage tax, which is currently 4%.
The county is proposing increasing the meals tax to 6%, which could generate an additional $800,000 in revenue if approved.
The county is also considering adopting a cigarette tax at a rate of 2 cents per cigarette, or 40 cents per pack.
The cigarette tax is projected to generate $500,000 in revenue.
In total, local tax revenue is expected to generate an additional $1.32 million, according to the proposed budget for fiscal 2021-22. General property tax is projected to bring an additional $7.37 million in the next fiscal year.
Supervisors are expected to vote on the proposed budget during the April 28 meeting.
If approved, the proposed budget will take effect July 1.
Other than the proposed budget, supervisors will also consider exempting the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation from local real estate taxes, and consider raising the water rate for the Countryside Sanitary District.
According to the draft minutes from the March 24 meeting, County Attorney Thomas Miller told the board that the battlefields foundation requested to be exempt from the real estate tax and Rockingham Commissioner of Revenue Dan Cullers determined the foundation qualifies for the exemption.
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation maintains and administers the Port Republic and Cross Keys battlefields, and has previously been granted tax exemptions from the state and federal government.
As stated in the draft minutes, Miller told the board the county will lose $1,600 a year in tax revenue if the exemption is approved.
Following the tax exemption consideration, the board will recess to hold a meeting of the Countryside Sanitary District for a proposed water rate increase.
A public hearing for the rate change, which will go up by 175% to pay off debt services and fees owed by the district, was held on March 24. The Countryside debt is approximately $59,000.
The base water rate for up to 4,000 gallons of water is proposed to increase from $20 to $55. Residents who use more than 4,000 gallons of water will see bills increase from $5 to $13.75.
A public hearing notice stated the average residential water and sewer bill will rise from $25 to $68.75 — an increase of $43.75 per month.
In addition, the board is considering reducing the tax rate of 29 cents per $100 of assessed value on a home to $0.
During the March 24 meeting, District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger suggested the county consider adjusting the gallon minimum to 5,000 gallons instead of 4,000.
Other items on the board’s agenda include a report from Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey and a special-use permit for a private family cemetery on the east side of Homestead Road north of Bear Lithia Road.
