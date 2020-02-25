Prior to Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, county staff and the board will hold a work session on the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget.
The county finance department has been working on the spending plan since Dec. 4, sending out budget memos and forms before reviewing requests from various departments.
The FY2020-21 budget is set to include the preliminary capital improvements plan that was heard by Planning Commission in February.
The capital improvement program is a five-year plan to guide the construction or acquisition of capital projects in four major categories: education, public safety, public works and other, Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said in a memo.
Due to the adopted program ending in fiscal year 2021, Planning Commission established an advisory subcommittee during its September meeting. The subcommittee, comprised of five members, has reviewed project requests through a series of meetings with department heads and staff members from Oct. 15 to Nov. 12.
The subcommittee reviewed 48 requests totaling $180 million over five years, compared to the adopted total of $49.9 million in the current program, according to the memo.
Based on the preliminary report, most requests are for education and public works projects, with $61 million for education and $56.6 million for public works.
Utilities has requests totaling $40.1 million and recreation with $8.4 million. Funding has been requested in other areas of interest, including administration, public safety, community development and the landfill.
A full presentation and public hearing is scheduled for the Planning Commission’s March meeting. After being reviewed by the Planning Commission, the recommendations will go to the Board of Supervisors for consideration during its March 11 meeting if recommended for approval.
Following the work session, a public hearing has been scheduled for April 8 to allow residents to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the proposed FY2020-21 budget and the capital improvement plan. The hearing will take place at the Rockingham County Administration Center Board Room.
The budget, CIP and tax rates could be adopted as early as April 22.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include a meeting of the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority to consider a resolution stating a preliminary rate and fee schedule.
The authority advanced a proposed fee formula in February that would put the average fee for property in the watershed at $138 on each of the real estate bills due in June and December. The fee was effective Jan. 1, and revenue would fund projects to address stormwater issues.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said projected expenses for the authority are $150,000 for engineering costs, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for the construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
Specific stormwater mitigation projects have not been determined.
The average total estimated annual fee is expected to be $276.19 per account, but is subject to change, as a public hearing will be held March 25 regarding the fees. Perry said in February the median fee could be $219.55, and town homes owners could pay $80 a year.
Fees were calculated based on rooftop square footage at 10 cents per square foot.
Those who would be billed are property owners located within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not limited to: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg-Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
