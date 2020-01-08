The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will meet today to hear nine public hearings on ordinance amendments, rezoning requests, special-use permits and a budget amendment.
Prior to the hearings, the board will elect a new chairman and vice chairman, who will be in charge of running meetings and representing the board to other agencies or governmental bodies.
Outgoing Chairman Mike Breeden, who represents District 5, will be recognized for his service as chairman during 2019.
Following the board appointments and the review of the 2020 chairman’s committee appointments, the board will briefly recess to allow the Countryside Sanitary District, Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority, Lilly Subdivision Sanitary District, Penn Laird Sewer Authority and Smith Creek Water and Waste Authority to meet.
Each authority will elect a chairman and vice chairman to serve throughout 2020, take care of any new business and then adjourn. The panels are made up of members of the Board of Supervisors.
During the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority meeting, Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, will present a report and a resolution to declare an intent to reimburse expenditures related to projects.
Following the adjournment of all authorities, the board will reconvene its regular meeting to hear a report from Don Komara, Virginia Department of Transportation residency administrator, and consider two resolutions.
The first resolution consents to continued initial resettlement of refugees in Rockingham County.
Rockingham County has welcomed refugees facing persecution for many years, according to the resolution, and has become a home for resettled refugees who may be joined by family members from whom they have been separated.
If passed, the board would consent to the initial resettlement of refugees and would direct County Administrator Stephen King to expressly confirm so in writing to the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration with a copy of the resolution to be transmitted.
The second resolution would support equal taxing authority for counties.
According to the Virginia Association of Counties, providing counties equal taxing authority provides local boards of supervisors the ability to levy the same taxes that may already be imposed by city councils, such as meals tax, cigarette tax, transient occupancy tax and admission tax.
If approved, the Board of Supervisors would express its support and desire for the Virginia General Assembly to enact legislation to authorize counties to exercise additional taxing authority equal to that of cities and towns, according to the resolution.
Other items on today’s agenda include several public hearings, most of which are for special-use permits.
Whitesel Brothers Inc. is requesting to rezone 12 acres on the west side of Garbers Church Road and south of Erickson Avenue for the expansion of James River Equipment.
The property is zoned A-2, or general agriculture, and the request is to make it B-1C, or general business with conditions.
Since 1990, the applicant has been in business selling and servicing agricultural machinery on an adjoined parcel zoned for general business. Since then, the applicant has added sales and servicing of construction equipment, which are not permitted in A-2.
The only use on the property up for rezoning was for an expansion of the existing sales and services located on the adjoining parcel.
Planning Commission recommended approval of the request during its December meeting, along with other items up for the board’s consideration.
A proposal to make the size of accessory dwellings to not exceed 1,500 square feet instead of the existing 1,200 square feet due to the difficulty of finding homes that are 1,200 square feet is being proposed, along with two supplemental standards that were requested for convenience stores to make building limited to 4,000 square feet and making customer seating no more than 20% of the square footage.
Semitrailers to be used as storage in three zoning areas also went through commissioners on the condition that the wheels and axles be removed and will be heard before the board.
For special-use permits, Holtzman Properties LLC wants to have a convenience store with gas pumps on property located on the west side of Bergton Road; William Horst wants a storage area for existing machinery and equipment shop on property located on the east side of West Dry River Road; Beacon Towers wants to place a 195-foot telecommunications pole on the northeast side of Waggys Creed Road; and Soil Health Technologies LLC is asking for a composting site on the south side of Pike Church Road.
The last item on the agenda includes a budget amendment to authorize the expenditure of $6.03 million of proceeds from bonds issues by the Virginia Resources Authority for the construction and renovation of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board Administration and Medical Offices.
The board meets at 3 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.