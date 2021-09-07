The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will have a light agenda Wednesday as a result of how September fell during the 2021 calendar year.
Typically, the Planning Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month and the board meets on the second Wednesday of each month. In September, however, today is the first Tuesday of the month, resulting in planning commissioners meeting one day prior to the board’s meeting.
With meetings scheduled back to back, the seven action items the Planning Commission will discuss today will not go before the Board of Supervisors Wednesday. Any items recommended for approval by commissioners will be heard before the board at a later date.
In the meantime, the board will consider a special-use permit request from Michael Shank, who is seeking to operate a commercial dog kennel off Thorny Branch Road near Thorny Hollow Lane.
The nearly 15-acre Bridgewater property is zoned general agriculture.
According to the special-use permit report, the kennel will be operated by the family and feature two structures able to fit 12 to 16 individual kennels with heating and cooling, as well as a whelping facility with six units with heating and cooling.
The whelping facility will allow pets to give birth in a protected area and keep newborn puppies safely contained.
Both kennel and whelping structures will be adjoined by an outside pasture to be used by visiting dogs.
There will be a small parking lot able to fit roughly two vehicles and fencing around the facility.
Those seeking to drop off or pick up their pets at the kennel will be required to do so by appointment only.
If approved by the Board of Supervisors, all animals housed at the facility will be required to be kept in a fully enclosed building from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., as stated in the special-use permit application.
The board will also consider granting a special-use permit to Joe Zimmerman, who is seeking to add a new house to property off North Spring Creek Road near Donnelley Drive.
There is also a possibility the board will take action on the proposed ground-mounted solar energy facility policy and ordinance during its meeting Wednesday.
The proposed solar ordinance and policy has been on the board’s agenda since Aug. 11, but no action has been taken.
During the board’s Aug. 25 meeting, District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said the board was not prepared to take action and additional discussion time was needed.
The proposed solar policy, if approved, will set the county’s aggregate cap for the total number of acres that could be used for ground-mounted large solar energy facilities that require a special-use permit or rezoning at no more than 2,000 acres.
A per-site acreage cap, which is considered land under solar energy facility infrastructure, is not included.
The proposed ordinance will require all above-ground and underground infrastructure to be recycled or reused as part of a removal plan, as well as require all solar energy facility structures, racks and associated facilities to have a nonreflective finish or appearance.
Other items on the agenda include a presentation by Faith in Action’s community organizing coordinator, Art Stoltzfus, who will discuss affordable housing.
The Board of Supervisors meets at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
