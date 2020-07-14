Rockingham County could be getting another dog day care center as a special-use permit for the proposed facility will be considered during the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday.
Kathleen Bundrick, of Harrisonburg, is requesting a special-use permit for property located on the south side of Old Furnace Road and east of Smithland Road for a commercial kennel, or dog day care center, called Unleashed Dog Daycare LLC.
The center is located near the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and would span roughly 3 acres.
Bundrick could not be reached for comment Monday and neither could Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county.
Staff and agency analysis reports show several comments from various departments, including health and transportation.
The health department will require Bundrick to have a soil scientist or engineer evaluate the current septic system and if the system is found inadequate, a new system will need to be installed and approved by the health department.
The Virginia Department of Transportation commented that the proposed usage would generate more than 50 vehicles per day and would require a moderate volume commercial entrance, which the existing private entrance location does not meet. While VDOT said there could be exceptions, the specifics of the entrance requirements could be finalized at time of site plan.
If approved, the site plan includes a dog park and separate areas for large dogs and small dogs.
The board will also consider three other requests for a special-use permit, including a request from Eddie Rycroft to expand his sawmill business producing poultry bedding.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include adopting an ordinance to change two polling locations and to hear an update from Faith in Action regarding the status of local housing evictions.
The ordinance being considered would change the Little North Mountain Precinct back to John C. Myers Elementary School after being relocated to J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in 2019. It would also change the Melrose Precinct from the United Methodist Church Social Hall to Lacey Spring Elementary School.
Faith in Action’s presentation will focus on evictions as the organization said on Facebook that “in the next month, 229 families are facing evictions in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Courts.”
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. inside the Rockingham County Administration Center.
