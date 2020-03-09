The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting an ordinance relating to inoperable vehicles during Wednesday’s meeting.
The board began looking at the ordinance change during the Feb. 26 meeting as a way to address inoperable vehicles moving forward.
According to county code, an auto graveyard is any lot or area exposed to the elements upon which more than three inoperable motor vehicles of any kind are located.
A new ordinance would deal with keeping and removing inoperable vehicles that would add vehicles to be covered by a form-fitted defect-free cover designed and manufactured for motor vehicles that completely shield the body of the vehicle from view.
In order to be considered screened from view, the inoperable vehicle may not be visible by someone standing at ground level from any vantage point outside of the property.
Vehicles that are not covered would be allowed in A1 and A2 agricultural zoning districts with the stipulation of one inoperable vehicle per acre and a maximum of five vehicles may be parked or stored outside of a fully enclosed building so long as the vehicles are covered or screened from view.
In other zoning districts, there could be no more than one inoperable vehicle outside a fully enclosed building that is covered and up to two covered vehicles outside of the property.
The proposed ordinance would not apply to any licensed business engaged with motor vehicle sales, repair shop, automobile graveyard or impound lot.
The board will also consider a request for a special-use permit for Hensley Holdings LLC.
The applicant is requesting the special-use permit for an addition to a motor vehicle repair shop office located off Harpine Highway.
A second special-use permit was scheduled to be heard before the board, but was withdrawn.
Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
