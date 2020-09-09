A possible wedding destination or event venue capable of accommodating more than 200 people inside a tent could be coming to the Linville area as a special-use permit for an event center will be heard during today’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Dain Hammond and Krista Blakey are requesting a special-use permit for property located on the east side of Simmers Valley Road and north of Hightown Lane, near Pine Grove Church of the Brethren.
The parcel is approximately 44.5 acres, but only 6 would be used under the permit.
According to the application, the event center could be used as a wedding location and have an occupancy of 233 people with tables and chairs. The center would be tented until a building is constructed.
To get to the venue, Blakely said in an email to County Zoning Administrator Diana Stultz, guests would park on the property along Simmers Valley Road and take a shuttle to the center.
There are several conditions included in the request that would have to be followed if approved by the board, including placing portable toilets on the property for the center’s first season. Staff reports indicate there would need to be one portable toilet per each 100 people. Upon the center’s second season, a permanent restroom facility is required.
It is also being required that the existing home on the property cannot be used as a restroom facility.
Blakely said in an email to Stultz that portable toilets will be added for the first year the event center is in operation.
When an event is being hosted, there would be three to 15 employees present depending on the size of the event. Hours of operation will be limited to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and may continue until 1 a.m. during Saturday and Sunday mornings, as well as holidays so long as the event is held entirely indoors.
There were concerns raised with the special-use permit request, specifically from the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding bringing the event center’s entrance up to “moderate volume commercial standards,” which can see a maximum of 200 vehicles per day. VDOT will allow the center to operate for 12 months before making any entrance upgrades, according to the application.
Supervisors will also consider two special-use permit requests from Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative for a 30,000-gallon propane storage tank, with distribution to be located off Port Republic Road and Artillery Road, as well as Lee Highway and Imboden Road.
Other items on the board’s agenda include a report from Kirby Dean regarding the county’s after-school program, which is set to begin Thursday.
According to his staff report, Dean, director of parks and recreation, said the after-school program will be hosted at nine locations with close to 100 participants ranging from preschool to first grade. The program will run Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Prior to the board meeting at 3 p.m., supervisors will visit the proposed site of a solar farm by Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC, located southwest of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road.
