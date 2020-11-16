Over the last 10 years, Misty Ward has provided a freestanding birth center to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents through the Brookhaven Women’s Health and Natural Birth Center.
With a vision to transform her current residence into the birth center, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will consider granting a special-use permit to Ward during Wednesday’s meeting, as well as consider several rezoning requests.
The board meeting will be the first for newly elected Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, who represents District 1. District 1 includes the towns of Broadway and Timberville and the communities of Fulks Run, Bergton, Criders, Lacey Spring and Tenth Legion.
Ritchie, along with the other four supervisors, will hear eight public hearings beginning at 6 p.m., including Ward’s special-use permit request.
Ward began operating the birth center off Brookhaven Drive in 2010 when she was first granted a special-use permit. Over the years, the center has become the second oldest publicly accessible free-standing birth center in Virginia, according to a letter Ward sent to the board.
“At our center we provide prenatal, labor and delivery care, newborn care and postpartum care to 80-90 families per year or 4-10 deliveries per month,” she said in the letter. “We offer in clinic and in-home delivery options with an average break down of 80% center to 20% in home.”
With Ward’s ultimate vision and dream of moving her business to her residence, there are a number of aspects she said she would want to address, such as bringing a home-like feel while being equipped to provide routine care and initiate emergency procedures.
If approved, the permit would be used for Ward’s property located off Boyers Road and west of Port Republic Road.
“Considering the actual definition of a birth center includes 'home-like' makes my home the perfect location,” she said. “In fact, at least 50% of birth centers around the country are in homes that have been rezoned or repurposed for commercial operations. My home is my oasis and turning it into my dream birth center is the perfect solution to my current needs.”
Ward said there wouldn’t be many changes for long-term plans for the property, adding that the primary differences would be to add more parking and a small addition to the back of the home for an additional birth suite, classroom and office.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing on a residential complex that was continued in October.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC has requested to increase residential density from 384 units to 728, adding 133 acres to the property. The development was first approved in 2009 when a total of 384 units were planned.
The property adjoins the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County limits and is located 0.4 miles south of Covenant Drive, west of South Main Street and north of Pike Church Road. The land remains undeveloped.
Todd Rhea, a lawyer at Clark and Bradshaw, told board members in October that the development was first rezoned during the height of the Great Recession, adding that changes were just a reconfiguration.
The amended plan calls for 24 garden-style apartment buildings added to the proposed housing types of the development. Each building would contain 12 units for a total of 288 apartment units. The plan would also increase the town house density from 226 units to 321, adding 95 town houses to the development.
Duplex lots will increase from 96 to 102, while detached single-family lots would decrease from 62 to 17.
Existing woodland vegetation along the northern ridge of the property would remain unchanged, according to the plan description.
Supervisors also continued hearings for three ordinance amendments during the previous meeting. Ordinance amendments that were continued until the next board meeting related to bulk storage of liquid petroleum gas in agricultural zoning districts and adding dwellings to certain zoning districts.
Supervisors will also consider a rezoning request for a residential subdivision expansion off McGaheysville Road.
Faraway Farms Inc. is seeking to rezone 43.77 of 102.57 acres to be added to the Overbrook Farm Subdivision. The property is located on the west side of Power Dam Road near McGaheysville Road.
Overbrook Farm was first approved by the county in 2009, and again in 2017 with proffer amendments. The applicant is seeking to amend the master plan to allow for increased density on the undeveloped portion of land, according to the case report.
The development would increase from 168 to 230 units, allowing for an additional 62 units. Under the existing master plan, the undeveloped area is capable of accommodating 62 additional units.
The 62 new units would increase the amount of single-family or duplex units to 125.
Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak said the rezoning would allow for a mix of single-family detached dwellings and duplexes.
Other proposed changes to the master plan are altering the layout for the undeveloped portion and reducing the amount of common area by 8.66 acres – changing from 41.51 acres to 32.85 acres.
Following the public hearings, the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority will meet to consider construction services within the watershed.
