A proposed mini-storage facility and a solar farm will be considered by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors when the governing body meets Wednesday evening.
Cedar Hill Mini Storage seeks a special-use permit for a mini-storage facility located on the west side of Opal Drive, just north of West Mosby Road.
"We saw a need for it," said Tim Wilkins, a project representative.
Wilkins said the agency, Patriot Holdings, owns about 60 storage facilities across the northeast, in addition to the Cedar Hill Estate I mobile home park near the proposed site.
He said a storage facility "would make sense" in that area, and that there's a demand for affordable self-storage.
The facility would have approximately 320 units, Wilkins said. According to county documents, the maximum building footprint of the area would be 33,000 square feet. Maximum building height would be 35 feet.
An undeveloped area north of the development would remain as an existing buffer, county documents said, and a 15-foot-wide staggered double row of evergreens would go along the project's western boundary.
The facility would have full fencing along the perimeter, along with entrance gates with limited electronic access control barring entry between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to county documents. Security cameras would be installed and maintained.
Access drives within the facility would be paved, according to county documents.
Operating hours would be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and there would be no on-site employees, the application states. The application anticipates approximately 90 customer trips per day.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials said in the case report that the site's private road entrance, on Opal Drive, "is in need of maintenance to improve the pavement and the landing at the approach to Rt. 712 (West Mosby Road)."
Mountain Valley Solar
In other business, Supervisors will consider issuing a special-use permit for a 24-acre solar array near the Rockingham Park at the Crossroads in Keezletown.
The project, named Mountain Valley Solar and proposed by Dynamic Energy Solutions, would supply up to five megawatts of electricity — enough to power approximately 1,000 homes, according to the special-use permit application.
It would be located on 24 acres at 675 Indian Trail Road, near the west end of the county's park.
Project representative Derek Sheehan said in a previous interview that the project is "a win-win for the local community." According to county documents, Mountain Valley Solar would participate in a program with Dominion Energy, and Dominion customers would be offered to match their electricity use with output from the facility.
