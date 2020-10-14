The Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority will consider adopting a late fee structure for property owners who fail to make stormwater fee payments on time, but not before the Board of Supervisors recognizes two county employees upon their retirement.
After nearly 40 years working for Rockingham County, Zoning Administrator Diana Stultz will retire at the end of October, along with Kathy Hensley.
Hensley served as captain of the investigations division for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and was responsible for all criminal investigations and the supervision of sheriff’s office personnel assigned to task force operations.
Stultz started her career with the county in 1981 when she was hired by former County Administrator Bill O’Brien to serve as the secretary for the planning and zoning department. She was later hired as the zoning administrator in 1985.
Stultz attended her final Planning Commission meeting as zoning administrator on Oct. 6 and was recognized by commissioners for her 39 years working for the county. She will again be recognized during today’s board meeting, alongside Hensley.
The board will then hear from Gregory Campbell, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, who will be giving a report on the airport to supervisors.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing on stormwater late fees and a special-use permit for an in-home day care in Bridgewater.
During the board’s September meeting, supervisors approved a resolution for assessing late fees for property owners who fail to make stormwater fee payments on time.
When the board adopted a stormwater fee rate structure of 8 cents per rooftop square foot per property, late payments were not addressed, according to County Attorney Thomas Miller.
The approved resolution states a late payment penalty of 10% would be added to bills of owners of property in the Lake Shenandoah watershed who failed to make payments due on June 5 and Dec. 5. Payments received after the two dates would be considered late.
Additionally, starting on Jan. 1, there could be interest charged at an annual rate of 10% on all payments that were due on the preceding Dec. 5 due date. Starting July 1, all payments due on the preceding June 5 will have interest calculated monthly.
Since the fee structure was adopted in June, the board agreed to set the fee structure at 4 cents per rooftop square foot for the first bill due in December.
Fees will be assessed until 2030 and are paid with real estate tax bills. The watershed covers an area east-southeast of the Harrisonburg city limits and includes land between Port Republic Road and U.S. 33.
It is expected that the fees will bring in roughly $2.8 million over a 10-year period and revenue gathered would be used only toward mitigation efforts.
The board will also consider a special-use permit request from Brittany Wescott, who is seeking to have an in-home day care center on property located on the north side of Sunrise Drive near Gardner Lane.
According to the permit report, Wescott and her husband purchased the property in 2018 and live there with their two children.
If the special-use permit were approved, up to 12 children would be allowed at the home and two full-time assistants working during day care hours. The day care will be required to be licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.