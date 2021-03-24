An additional $500,000 could be generated in revenue for Rockingham County, but only if officials adopt a new tax.
During today’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board will consider adopting for the first time a cigarette tax of 2 cents per cigarette, or 40 cents per pack.
The board will also consider raising its meals tax from 4% to 6% beginning on July 1, which is projected to generate an additional $800,000 in revenue if approved, according to Finance Director Trish Davidson.
For more than a month, county officials have weighed the pros and cons of adopting a cigarette tax as the trend of adults who are current cigarette smokers decreases.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 14% of adults in the United States were cigarette smokers as of 2019. In 2005, it was estimated that 20.9% of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes.
When supervisors first met to discuss the possible tax adoption and increases as part of their annual budget work session held Feb. 19, there were concerns raised over being dependent on a revenue stream that is declining.
During the budget work session, District 2 Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison suggested a portion of the cigarette tax revenue be used to fund the county’s nonprofit contribution included in the budget.
If Rockingham County were to adopt a cigarette tax, it would follow the localities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, which levy a cigarette tax of 30 cents per pack.
The towns of Broadway and Bridgewater also have a cigarette tax, with Bridgewater taxing 10 cents per pack and Broadway 20 cents per pack.
Additional revenue will also come from the proposed meals tax increase.
Meals tax trends for 2020 did not waiver significantly and an average of $100,000 in meals tax per month was generated for the county, according to Davidson.
Davidson mentioned during the work session that Augusta County was moving forward with raising its meals tax from 4% to 6% beginning on July 1 if approved.
Public hearings will not be held for the proposed tax increase and tax addition.
Other items on today’s agenda include the consideration of increasing the county’s landfill tipping fee from $52 per ton to $54 per ton for commercial, industrial and residential waste, and $58 to $60 per ton for construction and wood debris.
Director of Public Works Philip Rhodes said in a memo that the increase in tipping fees was proposed to build the solid waste fund reserves to a level that loans will not be required for future projects.
Rhodes said in the memo the solid waste fund is projected to operate in a negative cash flow for several years due to upcoming closure phases, cell expansions and increased operations and maintenance costs.
Following the regular agenda, a public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. to discuss increasing water and sewer rates for county residents.
The water base rate is proposed to increase from $12.50 to $15 for up to 4,000 gallons used. The base rate was previously set at 3,500 gallons.
For residents who use more than 4,000 gallons of water a month, the rate will change from $3.80 to $4.
The sewer base rate, for up to 1,000 gallons, will increase from $6 to $7. For every additional 1,000 gallons, the rate will increase from $5.15 to $5.40.
According to the public hearing notice, the typical bill for a residential water and sewer use will increase $2.80 per month from $44.80 to $47.60.
A second hearing will be held for residents of the Countryside Sanitary District for its water rate.
The district serves the Countryside Estates subdivision near Bridgewater and Mount Crawford and was created in 2002.
Water rates are proposed to increase by 175% to pay off debt services and fees owed by the district.
The base water rate for up to 4,000 gallons of water will increase from $20 to $55. Residents who use more than 4,000 gallons of water will see bills increase from an additional $5 to $13.75.
The public hearing notice stated the average residential water and sewer bill will rise from $25 to $68.75 — an increase of $43.75 per month.
In addition, the board will also consider reducing the current tax rate of 29 cents per $100 assessed value on a home to $0.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 6 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
