The possibility of a tractor-trailer repair shop and dealership located off Interstate 81 will be considered by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Wednesday.
It is the only action item on the agenda. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m.
The request to rezone nearly 27 acres off the intersection of Walton Way and Friedens Church Road comes from Mike Nacarato, who is seeking to have a Volvo tractor-trailer sales lot and repair shop located off the interstate.
The parcel is zoned A-1 prime agricultural and B-1 general business. The rezoning will change it to I-1 industrial.
The request went before the county’s Planning Commission on Jan. 5, when three people spoke in favor of the rezoning. No one spoke in opposition during the public hearing.
During a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak said roughly 6 acres will be used for the dealership and repair shop.
The remaining 20.59 acres will remain undeveloped.
During the public hearing on Jan. 5, Commissioner Bill Loomis raised concerns about the entrance to the proposed site. Ed Blackwell, who is representing the applicant, told Loomis that there is an agreement with Holtzman Properties to provide access on the southern end of the property and future concerns will be addressed during the site plan process.
Patrick Daily also voiced support for the rezoning.
Daily, who represents Nacarato Truck Center and Nacarato, said the applicant’s business has been expanding in Virginia and Maryland to provide parts and services to potential customers. Due to the proximity to the interstate, Nacarato has “high interest” in the site, Daily said.
A main concern with commissioners was trucks blocking access to the southern entrance. Rhonda Cooper, director of community development, said those issues will be addressed during the site plan process.
The amount of vehicles that will be offered at the dealership remains unknown.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners recommended approval of the rezoning.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the County Administration Center. The meeting will be livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.