The fate of a controversial proposed travel center off of Interstate 81 in Mauzy may be determined by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Wednesday.
Gas City LLC of Leesburg is requesting to rezone 31 acres of land just north of the interstate overpass at Exit 257 to a business interchange district. The business interchange district was established by Rockingham County in 2021 for the purpose of providing “services to the interstate-travelling public within a concentrated location,” according to county documents.
Gurcharan Lail, owner of Gas City, plans to operate the truck stop at the site. Site plans show a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station and eight fuel pumps for trucks.
The proposal narrowly received endorsement from the county’s Planning Commission, which recommended approval on Aug. 2. The Planning Commission tabled the request in July after 10 people spoke against the request. Only one person spoke in favor.
Those opposed said the request was not consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, and raised concerns with the station’s impact on traffic, water and sewer.
Gas City also seeks a special-use permit to operate a truck wash and truck repair shop on-site, as well as truck parking. On Wednesday, supervisors will first consider the rezoning, which allows for any permitted use in a business interchange district, and then the special-use permit. Reached Monday, Supervisor Dewey Ritchie, whose district the proposal is in, said he was uncertain on how he may vote Wednesday.
“I want to listen to everything before I make a final decision,” Ritchie said.
Staff AnalysisIn its case report, county staff wrote that while the property is designated as agricultural reserve in the comprehensive plan, it lends itself more toward a commercial service business use with the proximity to the interstate.
In 1985, Rockingham County underwent a comprehensive review of parcels countywide, and parcels near crossroads or interchanges were rezoned. In this area, business zoning was assigned to some parcels near the site, including the current location of the Liberty truck stop and another parcel south of the proposed site, according to county documents.
County water and sewer is not available on site, and Gas City proposes using well water and a septic system for sewage. Water supply is a proposed waterworks regulated by the Office of Drinking Water, and a sewage disposal system is a proposed discharge system regulated by the Department of Environmental Quality.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will review the site plan to ensure the design meets all requirements. County officials noted that a VDOT truck parking evaluation determined there is a 250-truck parking space deficiency in the local area.
A traffic impact analysis states there is no need for additional traffic lights or other traffic calming measures at the entrance of the proposed development.
If approved, the travel center is expected to be complete by 2024.
The public hearing for the proposal is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
