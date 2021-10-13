A request to amend a master plan for a community at Massanutten Resort will go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors today for consideration.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. to consider several action items.
The master plan amendment request comes from Great Eastern Resort Corp., which is seeking to change a nearly 10-acre parcel designated for single-family dwellings to town homes.
The request was recommended for approval by the county’s Planning Commission in September by a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Bill Loomis opposed the request. Commissioner Kevin Flint abstained due to a “professional conflict,” and Commissioner Michael Harvey was absent.
The property is located near the intersection of Bloomer Springs Road and Resort Drive, and is zoned as a planned resort district.
The existing master plan calls for 10 single-family homes per acre to be built on the property. According to the rezoning case report, the request would amend the master plan to allow for no more than 95 town homes to be built instead.
During a public hearing on Sept. 7, Carl Snyder with Valley Engineering said the density would not change if the amendment is approved. Snyder also said town homes will allow Great Eastern to control construction costs and provide affordable housing to its workforce.
Todd Rhea, with Clark and Bradshaw and a representative of the applicant, said housing the employees at the resort will decrease traffic on major roadways, and on-site amenities will be provided to families living in the town homes.
In a letter to county staff from July 27, Michael Shiflet, vice president of Great Eastern Resort Corp., said the town homes will not include timeshare units, and a property owners association will be established.
Additionally, a buffer in the form of vegetation and opaque fencing will be placed along the north and west boundaries of the project and along Bloomer Springs Road.
Rockingham County Public Schools officials raised concerns about how the proposal could put Elkton Middle School near or overcapacity, according to the case report.
Rhea said in September that some students may already be living in the resort area, and the impact to area schools may not increase.
A second public hearing on the request will be held today before the board considers action.
Other items on the agenda include rezoning requests from Atlantic Breeze LLC and Stoneleigh Associates LLC.
Atlantic Breeze LLC is seeking to expand structures at Mulligan’s Golf Center to meet the demand for the growing business. The rezoning request was recommended for approval by Planning Commission on Oct. 5.
The owners of Mulligan’s Golf Center are seeking to expand the facility by building an addition to the clubhouse, as well as adding a second level to the tee boxes.
In a general agricultural zoning district, businesses are non-conforming and cannot be altered. Mulligan’s Golf Center is currently unable to expand, unless the 12.67 acres of the property is rezoned to general business.
Nancy White, owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center, submitted a proffered condition that “all traffic-generating uses will be limited to a gross square footage that, when combined with the existing trips generated by other users of the site, will not generate more than 131 vehicle trips in either the a.m. or p.m. peak hours, as calculated using the latest edition of the Institute of Transportation Engineers’ Trip Generation Manual.”
Stoneleigh Associates LLC is seeking to amend proffers on a roughly 49-acre property located off Stone Spring Road and near the intersection of Stone Port Boulevard and Ridgedale Road.
According to the case report, Stoneleigh Associates LLC has rezoned and placed proffers on the property throughout the last two decades, and the proposed proffer will place “all parcels under one uniform proffer statement with the uses updated to reflect the county’s current land use table.”
Planning Commission recommended approval of the request in September.
The board will also consider the proposed holiday calendar for 2022.
