Before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors makes any decisions on a proposal to expand and renovate Middle River Regional Jail, supervisors expressed a desire to tour the facility to see firsthand what the overcrowding situation looks like.
“It’s better to have eyes on things and get a sense of things,” District 4 Supervisor Bill Kyger said. “I think I need to see it so I can be more confident with what I will be asked to make here.”
During Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Middle River Regional Jail Superintendent Jeffery Newton presented an updated proposal on plans to expand and renovate the facility in Augusta County.
Of giving board members a tour, Newton said he'd "love that to happen," but no date was set during the meeting.
Rockingham County has been a member of the MRRJ Authority since 2015, joining after years of overcrowding at the county jail. Harrisonburg also joined the authority in 2015. Founding members are the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta County.
For the last two months, the five localities have heard presentations from Newton regarding a proposal to expand the facility. Harrisonburg City Council and Rockingham County supervisors have also heard from Frank Sottaceti, criminal justice planner for the city and county.
The last time Newton presented to the board in January, he outlined three options resulting from a needs assessment and facility planning study conducted by Moseley Architects. Those options have since been re-evaluated.
“The proposals were not changed, but broken down,” Newton said.
The new plan focuses on five key elements: renovation, community corrections, mental health, increased minimum custody beds and warehouse/maintenance.
The plan is estimated at $39.4 million. It calls for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds and 192 minimum-custody beds, and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the improvements also provide more space for work release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents. The latest proposal does not address the anticipated need for 1,283 beds by 2029 that was identified in the needs assessment study.
“This is not just about more beds,” Newton said.
The study showed the average daily population of the jail in 2020 was 843 inmates. According to the jail’s website, MRRJ has a capacity of 902 inmates despite the facility’s original Virginia Department of Corrections-rated capacity being 396, according to Newton’s presentation.
The original construction of the facility had enough core space — such as kitchen, hot water and heating, ventilation and air conditioning — to handle up to 150% capacity, or 600 inmates.
“The core of the building was built to accommodate up to 600, but not house 600,” Newton said.
As of Wednesday, Newton said the jail was operating at or above 200% capacity, and is expected to reach 250% capacity soon.
To illustrate how MRRJ is overcrowded to the board, Newton presented several slideshows displaying how the housing units were designed to hold a certain amount of inmates and how the housing units look currently.
For dorm-style housing, Newton said, the unit has two toilets, two shower stalls and two sinks for 20 inmates. Currently, the unit houses double the amount it was designed for.
County Administrator Stephen King said Newton’s visual presentation didn’t “portray the full gravity of the situation.”
“It’s very crowded,” he said.
Another element of the proposal calls for renovations to existing facilities that were not built to take on the jail’s current capacity, according to Newton.
Newton said a larger medical unit is needed, but can’t be expanded within the facility. Instead, a new unit is being proposed and the existing space will be converted to meet other needs.
The plans presented were “just one possible solution, not the only possible solution,” Newton said.
If approved, the project would cost the authority $29.5 million, provided the General Assembly allocated funding for it. King said previously that the state will contribute 25% of the expansion cost if approved.
King said that if the funding is not approved during this year's legislative session, the jail authority will have to decide whether to wait until next year to move forward or continue to rent beds from other jails if available — something that started this week.
Newton confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Monday that the jail entered into an agreement with Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover to rent 30 beds for MRRJ inmates starting this week.
As part of the agreement, MRRJ will pay $50 per bed per day, bringing the total for 30 beds to $1,500 a day. Rockingham County and Harrisonburg are each responsible for paying 14.8% of the cost, which is based on their three-year bed usage, according to King. The county and city’s share is $101.35 each per day.
Newton said Wednesday that the 30 inmates to be transferred are individuals waiting to be transferred to Virginia Department of Corrections facilities, adding that the move is a “stepping stone” for these inmates.
“Those folks are going to go to prison,” he said. “But 30 beds is not enough to alleviate the pressure we are under. We are looking for other beds.”
Supervisors collectively agreed that criminal justice reform is an element of the expansion and renovation conversation, but action needs to be taken soon.
“It’s not going to be one or another,” District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler said. “It is something we are going to have to address now, as far as the facility is concerned. I don’t know why we can’t address criminal justice at the same time.”
Newton said MRRJ is not opposed to criminal justice reform.
The jail authority is scheduled to meet again on April 6.
To move forward with the project, four of the five jail authority member localities must approve the project. If one locality does not approve the plans, it is still required to pay into it.
If the jurisdictions decide to expand the jail, construction plans could be approved by July 2022 and inmates housed by December 2023, according to the proposed project schedule.
