Its beauty may be charming, but don’t be deceived.
The spotted lanternfly, easily identified with its spotted wings and bright red color, is a pest agricultural producers don’t want and can damage products.
“It’s a nuisance pest for homeowners and landowners,” said Kyle Rhodes with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The flying pest was the main topic of discussion during Wednesday’s Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, which left supervisors concerned over the possibility of the spotted lanternfly being found in the highly agricultural county.
As of Wednesday, there were no reports of the spotted lanternfly in Rockingham County. While comforting, it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of the pest entering the county as populations have been found in the counties of Frederick, Warren, Clarke, Shenandoah and Augusta.
“The threat of this insect is somewhat widespread,” Rhodes said.
During the presentation, Rhodes was accompanied by David Gianino, also with VDACS.
Gianino told the board that the insect was first introduced into Berks County, Pa., in 2014 and was later found in Winchester in 2018.
“We found egg masses at a local landscaping company,” Gianino said.
Within a year, Gianino said, Jewel Bronaugh, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, put into action an emergency quarantine for spotted lanternfly for Frederick County and Winchester. The quarantine required all businesses moving regulated products out of the area to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit before transport to try to prevent the insect becoming widespread.
The quarantine area was expanded to include Clarke and Warren counties starting next Wednesday.
Rhodes said VDACS had received reports of spotted lanternfly on cars or RVs, adding that the insect needs human assistance to move around.
“As an insect themselves, they don’t move very far,” he said.
Gianino said spotted lanternflies are commonly found on trees of heaven, maple trees, wild grape vines and heavily forested areas.
“They are sap eaters,” Rhodes said. “This is a serious pest and impact is potential.”
Rhodes said the spotted lanternfly not only affects agrotourism such as wineries, but industries including stone, gravel and trucking.
“It has an impact on all of us,” he said.
Rhodes told supervisors that early detection of the spotted lanternfly in Rockingham County is key to a rapid response to eliminate the insect.
Anyone who finds a spotted lanternfly should report it to VDACS, kill it or keep it until it can be confirmed it is a spotted lanternfly.
To make a report, Rhodes said anyone can contact him at 804-920-5558 or email him at kyle.rhodes@vdacs.virginia.gov. A report can also be made at spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov.
“I think everyone needs to do their due diligence to solve the problem,” said Rick Chandler, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.