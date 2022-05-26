The Board of Supervisors unanimously withdrew a proposed revision to Rockingham County’s large-scale, ground mounted solar rules on Wednesday.
The proposal would have exempted the three applicants that applied for solar farms before the Board of Supervisors codified new rules in November.
Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Supervisors Dewey Ritchie, Michael Breeden, Bill Kyger and Rick Chandler voted to withdraw the request. Wolfe-Garrison said the three applicants — the SolAmerica project near East Rockingham High School, the Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC request south of New Market and Knight Solar’s proposal in eastern Rockingham County — already complied with the new rules.
“It is no longer under consideration by this board,” Wolfe-Garrison said.
A Night Of Tabling
In other business, supervisors tabled a staff-generated ordinance revision that would allow a logical extension of a proposed zoning district, when located outside of an urban growth area.
Kelly Getz, county zoning administrator, said the proposal would impact places like Penn Laird, where successful businesses exist but are not in a county-designated urban growth area.
Erin Burch, director of communications and development for the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said that while the amendment sounds reasonable, it undermines the county’s comprehensive plan.
Per the board’s request, Burch said she would submit the alliance’s recommendations for the ordinance to County Attorney Thomas Miller.
Supervisors also unanimously tabled a rezoning request from Alan “Butch” Strawderman to rezone half an acre of property at 5439 Spotswood Trail for business.
The parcel is vacant and zoned for agriculture. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Strawderman said he hoped to run a community market, similar to Gayle’s that occupied the property for nearly 60 years.
The previously tabled ordinance amendment would have supported Strawderman’s argument for rezoning, which was why it, too, was tabled.
Supervisors also tabled a special-use permit from Eric McKee, who plans to run a small private school at 4279 Mountain Valley Road in Keezletown.
At most, the school would have 20 students from kindergarten to eighth grade in a full 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. educational setting, McKee said.
Supervisors tabled the request to allow officials to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding traffic patterns along Mountain Valley Road.
According to county documents, a VDOT site reviewer said the main entrance on Beulah Road does not meet state requirements for sight distance, but relocating the entrance 60 feet west could possibly meet the requirement.
VDOT also said the property’s entrance on Mountain Valley Road will need upgrades “if it is intended to be used by patrons.”
Bob Threewitts also raised concerns of traffic along Mountain Valley Road.
“We have traffic problems with one school in Keezletown now,” he said, referencing Redeemer Classical School.
In March, the board tabled a request from Redeemer to expand its building. At that meeting, people also raised concerns of traffic in Keezletown.
No Beefin’ Around
In other business, supervisors approved a request from Jeffrey and Shelia Dean of Timberville, who asked to rezone 15 acres of land near the 17100 block of Timberview Drive for agriculture.
The couple purchased the property as a space to live and keep cattle, according to county documents. The property’s zoning does not allow more than four animal units.
The rezoning makes the lot fit the definition of farm, and the animal regulations would not apply.
Rockingham County’s Planning Commission recommended approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.