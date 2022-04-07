A pursuit of an armed suspect by Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies ended near Bridgewater with the suspect dead Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, at around 9 a.m. there was a vehicle pursuit of an armed suspect wanted on multiple felony offenses. The pursuit ended near Bridgewater when the suspect's vehicle crashed and shots were fired, according to Hutcheson.
There were no injuries to civilians or officers, Hutcheson said.
Sheriff's Deputies closed a portion of Spring Creek Road, from where it turns into Sangersville Road to Thomas Creek Road, to traffic.
Virginia State Police are currently on the scene, near the 6500 Block of Spring Creek Road, investigating.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
