A dozen local organizations have been selected for the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s first round of donations for 2023.
The SVEC on Monday announced that its Operation Round Up raised more than $18,000 for grant funding to be distributed to 12 organizations. Operation Round Up is a program where SVEC members voluntarily “round up” their electric bills each month, thus generating the money for the donations. The co-op also makes a contribution to the fund.
Three Rockingham County organizations will receive funding. Elkton Area United Services will use its funding for aid toward the emergency assistance program, which helps clients with housing, electric, fuel, heat, water and medical needs.
The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg will use funds to purchase riding helmets and robotic animals for facilities caring for residents with dementia and traumatic brain illnesses, and the Silk Moth Stage will utilize funding toward its 2023 season.
Other grant recipients include the Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge, Friends of the Middle River, Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, Page Alliance for Community Action, Ferst Readers of Shenandoah County, Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, Congregational Community Action Project, Love to NIC and the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter.
Applications for the second grant cycle of the year are available at svec.coop/ORU and due June 14.
