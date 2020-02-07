The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Committee awarded more than $15,000 in grants to local organizations as part of its charitable giving program.
Of those awarded, three were from Rockingham County.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County was selected to support the matching of volunteer “bigs” and young “littles” and for the expanded services to more than 100 children on the waiting list.
Grants to Briery Branch Community Club will be used to make safety upgrades to the community center.
The final recipient, People Helping People, received a grant to provide financial assistance to people who find themselves struggling to meet basic needs while homeless, between jobs or underemployed.
Applications for the next grant cycle are now being accepted and are due on June 17.
— Staff Reports
