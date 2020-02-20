The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is seeking members who live in Rockingham County to run for a seat on the board of directors.
Board members serve staggered four-year terms, with two seats up for re-election in 2020. Those occupying the seat will represent the entire co-op membership while residing in the county.
In December, the board selected members for the 2020 nominating committee, who nominated incumbents Suzanne Obenshain, board vice chair, and Stephen W. Burkholder to be on the ballot.
Other SVEC members who want to be a candidates must submit a petition with the signatures of 50 SVEC account holders. Petitions are due March 16. To learn more about the requirements of the petition and how to receive one, contact Dale Davenport at (540) 433-2444.
