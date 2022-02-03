BROADWAY -- If you called John C. Myers Elementary School on Wednesday, you were likely met with an, "Ahoy, matey!" from the front office workers.
Maybe you knew that Wednesday was Pirate Day at the Broadway elementary school. Or maybe you thought that school secretaries Jen Keim and Donna Shifflett were having a lot of fun. Either way, you'd be right.
"We're living it up," Shifflett said.
Wednesday was Global Day of Play, where — you guessed it — students all over the world participate in structured and unstructured play.
It's something John C. Myers has done in the past, but not something that was doable in 2021 because of the pandemic.
"We wanted to bring some of that pre-pandemic joy back to the kids," said Brooke Crawford, technology assistant for the school.
Crawford, along with Assistant Principal Erin Branner, came up with the idea to bring back Global Day of Play, but with a pirate twist.
"You get these two in a room together, and this is what happens," said Principal Rebecca Tinnell, gesturing the school that was bedecked top to bottom in pirate-themed decorations and activities.
It was clear from the swashbuckling balloons and banners, hats and eye patches worn by everyone in the building and general merriment that the John C. Myers community fully bought into the theme.
"A lot of this was donated by parents," Branner said.
One of the most eye-catching items was a snack cart dressed up to look like a pirate ship. This "treat trolley" normally goes around delivering treats to teachers, but a few times a year the trolley delivers to students. Wednesday was one of those days.
Along with the themed treats, themed activities took place across the day. Depending on teachers' schedules, they could choose from among the activities and fill the rest of the day with unstructured play, said Branner and Crawford.
Activities included a scavenger hunt, playing with robots and story time with an "actual" pirate, who was really behavior support assistant Scott Showalter.
Third-grader Samantha Keller bedazzled her eye patch for Wednesday. She said it was fun to do something "different" at school.
"We're going to read some books and watch a pirate movie," Samantha said of the afternoon's activities.
When asked what her favorite activity had been so far, Samantha said, "Just a lot of things."
