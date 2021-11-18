Before hitting the trails near Peak View Elementary School on Wednesday, third-grade teacher Jenny Turner reminded her students of her two rules, which are clearly often reiterated based on the students’ ability to recite them — don’t complain about the weather and don’t complain about the exercise.
“Be grateful you get to walk around in this,” Turner said, gesturing to the rolling fields and mountains in the distance. And as for the temperature — a perfect 68 — there was nothing to complain about.
The third-grade students of Peak View Elementary School celebrated National Take a Hike Day by doing just that, walking about 1.5 miles around the Burtner Farm and cross country trail that borders Peak View.
It’s something that all grade levels do on a fairly regular basis to get outside, get some exercise and learn about hiking and survival skills.
Prior to Wednesday’s hike, fellow third-grade teacher Marty Judd showed off his hiking pack and talked about his extensive experience as a hiker. It’s Judd’s retirement dream to hike the entirety of the Appalachian Trail, which extends from Maine all the way to Georgia.
Judd let one student try on his pack and then promptly helped brace her when the pack threatened to take her down.
Turner said they try to get outside, not just to hike, but to learn and be around nature as much as possible. This began during the pandemic, but the benefits of it have been notable and therefore continued.
“Enjoy this weather,” Turner told her students. “Come Friday, it won’t feel like this.”
The hike took students and teachers over steep hills, around a pond, past a barn, through woods and across a foot bridge. And per Turner’s instructions, complaints were not heard.
“I like hiking better than recess,” one student was overheard saying.
