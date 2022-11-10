It appears that three votes may doom Mount Crawford’s Alfred Cook in his Town Council bid yet again.
Unofficial state results for the election show Bobby Taylor leading with 124 votes, Toni Ray notching 120 votes, Tasha Hoover with 105 votes and Cook with 102.
Taylor, Ray, Hoover and Cook sought three seats on the Town Council.
The numbers are still preliminary.
Taylor, 44, is a project manager and estimator at Waco Inc. Ray, 65, is a bookkeeper at Valley Structures of Virginia. Hoover, 56, is a driver manager at 10 Roads Express, and Cook, 67, is a truck driver.
Taylor, Ray and Hoover are currently on the council, and Cook is trying to get back on to resume his 32-year stint after losing the 2020 mayoral race to Dennis Driver by three votes.
Driver did not seek reelection.
James Neal Dillard Jr. ran uncontested for Mount Crawford mayor and had 155 votes as of Wednesday afternoon.
Write-ins Battle In Timberville
Two write-in candidates are battling for a seat on the Timberville Town Council.
According to the Rockingham County Department of Elections, Isaac Kelly led with 101 write-in votes and Kevin Farmer had 86 votes.
Incumbent Sharon Jones and newcomer Sarah Berry ran unopposed for three seats up for election. Jones had 467 votes and Berry had 413, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Incumbent Mayor Don Delaughter cruised to a 10th term with 601 votes. He was unopposed.
No Surprises In Other Towns
A new face will be joining the Bridgewater Town Council. Stephanie Curtis had 1,685 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, the same number as incumbent council member Fontaine Canada.
Curtis, Canada and Jim Tongue, who led with 1,725 votes, sought three seats on the Bridgewater Town Council. Incumbent Mayor Ted Flory rolled to victory uncontested with 2,009 votes.
The Dayton Town Council will also have a newcomer, Melody Pannell. Pannell got 493 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, and incumbent Susan Mathias kept her seat with 527 votes.
Pannell and Mathias sought two seats on the dais, and incumbent Mayor Cary Jackson, who was uncontested, received 617 votes as of Wednesday afternoon.
And the Grottoes Town Council won’t shift at all, as incumbents Jim Justis, Joshua Bailey and David Raynes secured their council seats. Raynes led the way with 648 votes, Bailey had 644 and Justis had 634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.