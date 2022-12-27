Work on the Taylor Spring Detention Basin project is nearing completion.
According to a Dec. 22 progress report from Rockingham County, embankment construction was completed on Dec. 14. In early spring, when temperatures warm, crews will spread topsoil and seeding to stabilize the site, and the downstream plunge pool will be built.
“The project is currently at 90% completion,” the progress report states.
The Taylor Spring Detention Basin is a 6.7-acre regional detention basin located south of Taylor Spring Lane, between Boyers Road and Cumberland Drive. According to Rockingham County, the basin would release water at a controlled rate, reducing the frequency of damaging floods downstream.
After the new year, contractors will remove remains of an old rental property on the site, correct the placement of a sanitary sewer vent, place anti-flotation collars on designated manholes, and repair the maintenance road and a private driveway, the progress report states.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in June accepted an $854,460 bid from Partners Excavating of Harrisonburg to build the facility. A month earlier, the board rejected a bid at $1.8 million, citing its cost.
The county received a $730,000 grant in February through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The county’s share for the grant is $36,500, according to county documents.
County officials requested a time extension for the project for an additional year, to December 18, 2023, which was granted by FEMA earlier this month. Officials requested the extension due to the “lateness” of grant approval and announcement of award by FEMA and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management, and the market availability and considerable lead times of required materials, according to county documents. Officials said they also took into account the wintry conditions anticipated during the current schedule, and the impacts it may have.
Contractors broke ground on the project on July 22. Officials plan to close out the project by the end of May 2023.
The site will be stabilized with vegetation and native plant species, when complete, according to county documents. There are no current plans for the remainder of the property, but officials may consider making the area available for public use, with amenities such as a park or walking trail.
In recent years, neighborhoods in the Lake Shenandoah area have experienced flooding from stormwater runoff, leading the county to establish the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority in 2019. Those in the impacted area pay an 8-cent fee per square foot of rooftop area.
County officials have said they intend to reduce the fees in the future.
