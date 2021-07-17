Teachers Have Fond Memories Of Principals Who Were Their Students

Sue Weaver taught high school English and was a librarian for 50 years. She had hundreds, possibly thousands, of students during her half-century career.
But if you ask Weaver if she remembers Phil Judd, she’ll tell you she can still see him sitting in her classroom.
“He was a little bit of a cut up,” Weaver said. “Which I think he would say as well. But he really responded to the literature.”
Judd may be the principal at Turner Ashby High School now, but in 1984 he was a junior at TA and Sue Weaver, or Ms. Weaver, was his American Literature teacher.
Being a principal at the school you graduated from and being a supervisor to your former teacher is a unique experience and dynamic. But it’s not limited to Judd and Weaver. Donna Abernathy is the principal of Broadway High School and worked with both a teacher and a coach who were at Broadway when she was a student.
Donna Martz didn’t have Abernathy as a student, but Martz was a teacher when Abernathy was a student. Martz retired this year, but Abernathy’s volleyball coach, Cristy Jones, is still at BHS.
And while the dynamic may have changed, some things don’t.
When Judd came to Turner Ashby in 2005 as an assistant principal along with Eric Baylor, former principal at East Rockingham High School and a former student of Weaver’s as well, Judd refused to call Weaver “Sue.”
“I wanted to have that sense of respect,” Judd said. “A lot of our conversations felt like they were picking right back up from the classroom.”
For Weaver, she was excited when both Judd and Baylor returned to TA as assistant principals.
“They were the same as a I remember,” Weaver said. “Kind of goofballs.”
Weaver remembers the first faculty meeting Judd held as the principal at Turner Ashby. She admitted it was a little weird referring to him as “Mr. Judd,” at least at first.
Judd also agreed it was a little weird. But even though he was her supervisor, he never stopped thinking of Weaver as his teacher.
Judd credits Weaver for his continued love of American literature. He remembers in particular “Last of the Mohicans,” by James Fenimore Cooper. Weaver would assign chapters each night, and Judd would stay up devouring far more than was asked
It’s fitting that when Weaver officially became the last teacher of Judd’s still at Turner Ashby that he bestowed the nickname “Last of the Mohicans” on her.
“She was a mentor and a role model to me. I am so thankful for everything that she did for me,” Judd said, which is why he will never call her Sue. “I want to demonstrate that respect. She’s earned it.”
Earned it, indeed.
After 50 years in the classroom, Weaver decided this past school year would be her final one. She thought about making the 2019-2020 school year her last, but like many teachers, she decided to put that off because the pandemic shut down school so abruptly and left her feeling unfinished.
Of the 50 years that Weaver taught, she spent 48 at Turner Ashby High School. If it had been up to her, she would have taught every year at TA, which is where she did her student teaching. But at the time, her father was working in Central Office as the supervisor for secondary education. The superintendent at the time thought it wouldn’t be right for Weaver to work for her father, even if he wasn’t her direct supervisor.
She taught two years in Berryville in Clarke County, until a new superintendent took over who didn’t feel as strongly about the whole father-daughter dynamic. In fact, there was father-son duo in the same position, so Weaver’s dad took over as supervisor for the son, and his father took over as supervisor for Weaver.
“TA just has such a family atmosphere,” Weaver said of why she was so determined to get there and why she never left. “I think it’s a testament that so many students want to come back to teach.”
Weaver also enjoyed the things she was asked to do, and the things she volunteered to do, like directing the school musical for 20 years.
When asked why she stayed as long as she did in her career — 50 years far exceeding what is “normal” for teachers — Weaver said simply, “I loved my job. Particularly going into the library. They paid me to do what I love — read.”
Although Martz never had Abernathy as a student when they were both at Broadway High School, as teacher and student, respectively, they did have one thing in common. Before Abernathy married, her name was Donna Martz. And yes, it did get confusing, but was mostly just funny, Martz said.
Abernathy even briefly substituted at TA and occasionally you’d see, “Donna Martz is substituting for Donna Martz.”
Martz began teaching at Broadway in 1978 and retired this year. Before hanging up her old email address, Martz would occasionally get emails intended for Abernathy from people who didn’t know she had married and changed her name.
“Occasionally, people would cut out articles and send them to me of Donna playing golf,” Martz said of the mix-up. Abernathy was a professional golfer before becoming a teacher. “The mix-up has probably been the funniest thing over the years.”
Returning to her home school and community has been pretty awesome, Abernathy said. She became the first female high school teacher in Rockingham County Public Schools history in 2015.
“Broadway is all about community, and the school and broader community are very supportive,” she said. “The best part of my day is walking around the building and popping into classrooms to see the cool things students are learning and the positive relationships our teachers have with them.”
Students are surprised and sometimes in awe when Abernathy is in Jones’ classroom and they begin talking about her high school days as a student and volleyball player under Jones’ tutelage.
“We begin to tell stories and share quite a few laughs,” Abernathy said. “It’s great to walk down memory lane.”
Jones remembers Abernathy as one of the best athletes she every had the chance to coach, both because of her work ethic and her talent.
“I had three athletes that stood out in all of my coaching years and she was one of them,” Jones said. The algebra teacher never had the chance to teach Abernathy because at the time she was a general math teacher and Abernathy was on a more rigorous academic path.
Jones was thrilled to have Abernathy back at Broadway as principal.
“She is a super principal,” Jones said. “And I’ve taught for 43 years so I know what I’m talking about.”
While Abernathy will occasionally slip in a “Cristy,” for the most part she is “Ms. Jones.” But there is no weirdness or no awkwardness from the change in their relationship. Abernathy doesn’t pull the “I’m the principal” card with Jones, or with any of the teachers, Jones said.
In fact, Jones said that they’re both colleagues and friends and have a lot in common. Jones even tutored Abernathy’s daughter.
“She is a fantastic listener, and as an administrator, she weighs both sides of every issue. I have great respect for her.”
While Abernathy will come into Jones’ classroom to observe, and solve a math problem on the board, she’ll also come in when students aren’t there just to chat.
“She is a wonderful person, a wonderful administrator, and a wonderful friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.