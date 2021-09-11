Many teachers can tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing when a commercial airplane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.
It’s a moment in time that will forever be cemented in the minds and hearts of Americans who were alive to witness it.
But we’re quickly approaching a time when newly graduated first-year teachers will have not been alive for the events of Sept. 11, 2001. And there are many teaching currently who were too young to remember.
Though educating students about world-changing events that happened before teachers were born is nothing new to the profession, it’s still a challenge, said Beau Dickenson, social studies supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools.
1 of 34
Attacks World Trade Center
Medical and emergency workers, who are standing in front of the Millenium Hilton, look towards where the World Trade Center towers used to be, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110-story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after two hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into the sides of the twin symbols of American capitalism. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
FIremen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, collapsing them and covering the area with the debris.(AP Photo/Richard Cohen)
People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
The south tower collapses as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins)
People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
Smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
The south tower of New York's World Trade Center collapses Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
** FILE ** People hang out of broken windows of the north tower of the World Trade Center after a terrorist attack in New York on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Richard Pecorella has spent years searching for an image he says will bring him peace: a photograph that proves his fiancee, whom he believes could be in this photo, jumped to her death from the burning World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
THEN--The south tower of the World Trade Center begins to collapse following the terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Millenium Hilton hotel is in foreground. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
THEN-- With the skeleton of the World Trade Center twin towers in the background, New York City firefighters work amid debris on Cortlandt St. after the terrorist attacks of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Jessica Cushman, foreground left, and her best friend Melissa O'Neil, behind Cushman at right, join others Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, outside St. Agatha Parish Family Church in Los Angeles for a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of Tuesday's terrorist attacks. The vigil was part of the national day of prayer activities planned nationwide. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)
**ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, JAN. 4 AND THEREAFTER -- FILE ** In this Sept. 14, 2001 file photo, as rescue efforts continue in the rubble of the World Trade Center, President George W. Bush puts his arms around firefighter Bob Beckwith while standing in front of the World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
An American flag hangs from a light pole in front of shattered windows of a building in the World Trade Center complex Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2001 in New York. The World Trade Center twin towers were destroyed in a terrorist attack Sept. 11. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
** FILE **The south tower begins to collapse as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins/FILE) ** zu unserem Korr **
People in front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Ave towards the World Trade Center towers after planes crashed into their upper floors in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. Explosions and fires collapsed the 110-story buildings. This year will mark the fifth anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler/FILE)
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center causing the twin 110-story towers to collapse. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, a helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington as smoke billows over the building. Partial remains of several 9/11 victims were incinerated by a military contractor and sent to a landfill, a government report said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in the latest of a series of revelations about the Pentagon's main mortuary for the war dead. The terrorist-hijacked airliner that slammed into the west side of the Pentagon killed 184 people. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim, File)
A lone firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Two Planes crashed into the upper floors of the World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday morning, collapsing both 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
Medical and emergency workers, who are standing in front of the Millenium Hilton, look towards where the World Trade Center towers used to be, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers of lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110-story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after two hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into the sides of the twin symbols of American capitalism. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
FIremen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Two jet planes were crashed into the twin towers, collapsing them and covering the area with the debris.(AP Photo/Richard Cohen)
RICHARD COHEN
SEPT 11 2001 NYC
The south tower of the World Trade Center, left, begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on the landmark buildings in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
SEPT 11 2001 NYC
People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
The south tower collapses as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins)
JIM COLLINS
SEPT 11 2001 PENTAGON
Damage to the outer ring of the Pentagon is shown Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, after a hijacked airliner crashed into the building. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
STEVE HELBER
TRADE CENTER
People make their way amid debris near the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
TRADE CENTER
Smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)
GULNARA SAMOILOVA
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)
DANIEL SHANKEN
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
The south tower of New York's World Trade Center collapses Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
ATTACKS LAST PHOTO
** FILE ** People hang out of broken windows of the north tower of the World Trade Center after a terrorist attack in New York on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Richard Pecorella has spent years searching for an image he says will bring him peace: a photograph that proves his fiancee, whom he believes could be in this photo, jumped to her death from the burning World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
AMY SANCETTA
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
THEN--The south tower of the World Trade Center begins to collapse following the terrorist attack on the New York landmark Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. The Millenium Hilton hotel is in foreground. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
AMY SANCETTA
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
THEN-- With the skeleton of the World Trade Center twin towers in the background, New York City firefighters work amid debris on Cortlandt St. after the terrorist attacks of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
Remains of the facade of Two World Trade Center is all that stands after Tuesday's terrorist attack Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001 in New York. (AP Photo/Nick Fanelli)
NICK FANELLI
SEPT 11 TERRORIST ATTACKS NYC
A man coated with ash and debris from the collapse of the World Trade Center south tower collects himself near City Hall in lower Manhattan Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
CUSHMAN O'NEIL
Jessica Cushman, foreground left, and her best friend Melissa O'Neil, behind Cushman at right, join others Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, outside St. Agatha Parish Family Church in Los Angeles for a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of Tuesday's terrorist attacks. The vigil was part of the national day of prayer activities planned nationwide. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)
RIC FRANCIS
George W. Bush, Bob Beckwith
**ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, JAN. 4 AND THEREAFTER -- FILE ** In this Sept. 14, 2001 file photo, as rescue efforts continue in the rubble of the World Trade Center, President George W. Bush puts his arms around firefighter Bob Beckwith while standing in front of the World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
Doug Mills
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
An American flag hangs from a light pole in front of shattered windows of a building in the World Trade Center complex Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2001 in New York. The World Trade Center twin towers were destroyed in a terrorist attack Sept. 11. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
Rescue workers continue their efforts Monday, Sept. 24, 2001, at the site of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center terrorist attack in New York. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
TED S. WARREN
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
** FILE **The south tower begins to collapse as smoke billows from both towers of the World Trade Center, in New York, in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. In one of the most horrifying attacks ever against the United States, terrorists crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center in a deadly series of blows that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Jim Collins/FILE) ** zu unserem Korr **
JIM COLLINS
AP Images Best of the Decade
People in front of New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Ave towards the World Trade Center towers after planes crashed into their upper floors in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. Explosions and fires collapsed the 110-story buildings. This year will mark the fifth anniversary of the attacks. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler/FILE)
MARTY LEDERHANDLER
Attacks World Trade Center
The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Diane Bondareff
September 11 NYC Aftermath
A man lights a candle on Sept. 14, 2001 in memoriam of the victims of the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York City. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Attacks World Trade Center
The south tower of the World Trade Center twin towers begins to collapse after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Attacks World Trade Center
Firemen rinse debris off using a hose after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Attacks World Trade Center
Debris fall from one of the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into the tower on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Terrorist Attacks
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center causing the twin 110-story towers to collapse. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Marty Lederhandler
9-11 Remains
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, a helicopter flies over the Pentagon in Washington as smoke billows over the building. Partial remains of several 9/11 victims were incinerated by a military contractor and sent to a landfill, a government report said Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in the latest of a series of revelations about the Pentagon's main mortuary for the war dead. The terrorist-hijacked airliner that slammed into the west side of the Pentagon killed 184 people. (AP Photo/Heesoon Yim, File)
HEESOON YIM
September 11 NYC Aftermath
A wall displays posters of missing people from the September 11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 21, 2001.(AP Photo/David Karp)
David Karp
Attacks World Trade Center
People run from the collapse of one of the twin towers of New York's World Trade Center in this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo. (AP Photo/FILE/Suzanne Plunkett)
SUZANNE PLUNKETT
Attacks World Trade Center
Debris fall from one of the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into the tower on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
AP A NY USA APTOPIX SEPT 11
'Tribute in Light' illuminates the sky over Manhattan, Monday, Sept. 11, 2006 in New York, marking the fifth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)
DIMA GAVRYSH
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
A lone firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Two Planes crashed into the upper floors of the World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday morning, collapsing both 110-story buildings. (AP Photo/Graham Morrison)
GRAHAM MORRISON
Sept. 11, 2001 is an event that is both so fresh and yet so much has happened since, making it hard to teach with the same kind of context such as the Vietnam War and World War II.
First, you have to separate learning about it in the context of a history class from remembering the events and the lives lost every year on the anniversary.
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks did not fall on a school day this year, but all week teachers and students at the secondary level and some at the elementary level have been focusing remembering the lives lost and the sacrifices of the first responders, Dickenson said.
“There is a lot to unpack when it comes to the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” Dickenson said in the context of the events and the global impact. “But this weekend is not the time.”
Instead, teachers are being encouraged to talk to students about what happened, to the point of age appropriateness, and to focus on the bravery of the first responders and the unity in the country that followed.
In terms of the history of the events, that is covered at length in U.S. History 1 in 11th grade, as well as U.S. History II. It is also addressed when appropriate for the context of a topic. For instance, civics classes discuss the role of the federal government, and the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 20 years that followed are certainly pertinent, as is the war with Afghanistan when learning about the Middle East in a World Geography class, Dickenson said.
For elementary school students, not much detail is given about Sept. 11th unless a student asks a teacher directly.
“How do you unpack an act of terrorism for a young student?” Dickenson asked. “It could be traumatic.”
1 of 10
091121_dnr_Inside
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, center, speaks while flanked by Fire Chief Matthew Tobia, left, and Police Chief Kelley Warner during a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday.
An joint honor guard from city and county emergency agencies prepares to fly the flags in front of the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building at the start of a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday morning.
Rylan Whetzel, son of the late Rockingham County Fire and Rescue captain Anthony Whetzel, leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday morning in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, center, speaks while flanked by Fire Chief Matthew Tobia, left, and Police Chief Kelley Warner during a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_2
An joint honor guard from city and county emergency agencies prepares to fly the flags in front of the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building at the start of a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday morning.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_A1Dominant
Rylan Whetzel, son of the late Rockingham County Fire and Rescue captain Anthony Whetzel, leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday morning in Harrisonburg.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_4
Harrisonburg Police officers salute during the singing of the national anthem at the start of a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday morning.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_5
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner speaks during a 9/11 first responder memorial ceremony Friday morning.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_6
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia speaks during a 9/11 first responder memorial ceremony Friday morning.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_7
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, second from left, and sheriff's deputies attend a 9/11 first responders memorial ceremony Friday morning.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_8
Harrisonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Marques Bush tolls the bell for first responders killed during the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_9
Taps is played from the upper level of the Federal Courthouse at the conclusion of a 9/11 first responders ceremony Friday morning.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
091121_dnr_9-11 First Responders_10
Harrisonburg Police Sgt. Wesley Douglas plays "Amazing Grace" during a memorial service for 9/11 first responders Friday.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Dickenson cited a project conducted this past week at Pence Middle School where students were asked to design a quilt square for the first responders from 9/11 and one for the medical professionals working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are living through a traumatic event right now,” Dickenson said.
He hopes that students draw the connection between the firefighters who climbed the steps of the towers to save lives, to the doctors and nurses who enter packed hospitals every day to save lives.
“I hope they can see the unity and the common purpose. We need that greatly right now,” Dickenson said.
For Harrisonburg City Public Schools, the events of 9/11 are mostly taught in the upper grades, said Kirk Moyers, secondary social studies coordinator for the school division.
In fact, there is only one Standards of Learning standard about how Sept. 11 should be taught in 11th grade U.S. History: “The student will apply social science skills to understand political and social conditions in the United States during the early twenty-first century by evaluating and explaining the changes in foreign policies and the role of the United States in a world confronted by international terrorism, with emphasis on the American response to 9/11 (September 11, 2001).”
Teachers have video materials that they can reference that are appropriate in terms of content for students, Moyers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.