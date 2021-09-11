Many teachers can tell you exactly where they were and what they were doing when a commercial airplane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

It’s a moment in time that will forever be cemented in the minds and hearts of Americans who were alive to witness it.

But we’re quickly approaching a time when newly graduated first-year teachers will have not been alive for the events of Sept. 11, 2001. And there are many teaching currently who were too young to remember.

Though educating students about world-changing events that happened before teachers were born is nothing new to the profession, it’s still a challenge, said Beau Dickenson, social studies supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools.

Sept. 11, 2001 is an event that is both so fresh and yet so much has happened since, making it hard to teach with the same kind of context such as the Vietnam War and World War II.

First, you have to separate learning about it in the context of a history class from remembering the events and the lives lost every year on the anniversary.

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks did not fall on a school day this year, but all week teachers and students at the secondary level and some at the elementary level have been focusing remembering the lives lost and the sacrifices of the first responders, Dickenson said.

“There is a lot to unpack when it comes to the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” Dickenson said in the context of the events and the global impact. “But this weekend is not the time.”

Instead, teachers are being encouraged to talk to students about what happened, to the point of age appropriateness, and to focus on the bravery of the first responders and the unity in the country that followed.

In terms of the history of the events, that is covered at length in U.S. History 1 in 11th grade, as well as U.S. History II. It is also addressed when appropriate for the context of a topic. For instance, civics classes discuss the role of the federal government, and the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 20 years that followed are certainly pertinent, as is the war with Afghanistan when learning about the Middle East in a World Geography class, Dickenson said.

For elementary school students, not much detail is given about Sept. 11th unless a student asks a teacher directly.

“How do you unpack an act of terrorism for a young student?” Dickenson asked. “It could be traumatic.”

Dickenson cited a project conducted this past week at Pence Middle School where students were asked to design a quilt square for the first responders from 9/11 and one for the medical professionals working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are living through a traumatic event right now,” Dickenson said.

He hopes that students draw the connection between the firefighters who climbed the steps of the towers to save lives, to the doctors and nurses who enter packed hospitals every day to save lives.

“I hope they can see the unity and the common purpose. We need that greatly right now,” Dickenson said.

For Harrisonburg City Public Schools, the events of 9/11 are mostly taught in the upper grades, said Kirk Moyers, secondary social studies coordinator for the school division.

In fact, there is only one Standards of Learning standard about how Sept. 11 should be taught in 11th grade U.S. History: “The student will apply social science skills to understand political and social conditions in the United States during the early twenty-first century by evaluating and explaining the changes in foreign policies and the role of the United States in a world confronted by international terrorism, with emphasis on the American response to 9/11 (September 11, 2001).”

Teachers have video materials that they can reference that are appropriate in terms of content for students, Moyers said.

