Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.