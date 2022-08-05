A teenager was driving under the influence when his car hit another vehicle, killing a 71-year-old Hinton man, in Rockingham County on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police.
According to VSP, Gerald L. Will was driving his 1997 Mercury Villager west on Buttermilk Creek Road when he stopped at a stop sign. As the Mercury turned left onto Va. 42, it collided with a northbound 2008 BMW 328I.
The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.
Will suffered life-threatening injuries due to the crash, and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he died. He was wearing a seat belt, police said.
A passenger in the Mercury, Jean E. Will, 78, of Hinton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, police said. She was wearing a seat belt.
The BMW driver, a 17-year-old male from Harrisonburg, had minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was wearing a seat belt, police said. Police did not release his name.
A passenger in the BMW, a 17-year-old Rockingham County male, had minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
The driver was charged with driving under the influence, police said.
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.