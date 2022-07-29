With pages of carefully typed lecture notes and neatly organized and labeled slides to show on a projector, Isaac “Jimmie” Long Terrell was well-known in the community in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Terrell, a native of Rockingham County who studied architecture in college, was a fixture at local Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society and Rotary Club meetings, giving presentations of interest to historians and genealogists about old houses in Rockingham County.
“People remember him,” said Ann Terrell Baker, Isaac Terrell’s daughter.
Terrell became an expert on the topic while completing a master’s degree at James Madison University and writing a book based on his thesis, titled “Old Houses in Rockingham County: 1750 to 1850,” first published in 1970.
During the research for the book, Terrell visited each house, taking pictures of unique architectural details and collecting brief histories for over 60 houses in Rockingham County, especially in the areas of Linville, Broadway and Keezletown, often bringing along Terrell Baker, who was a teenager at the time.
“I don’t know how he picked those [locations,]” Terrell Baker said. “I think he simply ran out of time.”
After he died in 1993, Terrell Baker continued her dad’s legacy, completing a new version of the book, called “Old Houses in Rockingham County Revisited: 1750–1850,” which was published in 2000. It continued to tell the histories of the same houses Isaac Terrell wrote about, updating each one with new details, owners and renovations.
Both Isaac Terrell and Terrell Baker saved correspondences, photos, projector slides and lecture notes for each house. For a long time, they sat in Terrell Baker’s Harrisonburg home, untouched for two decades since her book was published.
Now retired from teaching art in schools, Terrell Baker, who now teaches art lessons in various media, said she started cleaning out her house and wanted to do something constructive with all the research she’d saved on old homes. She decided to donate it to James Madison University’s Special Collections library to preserve it for future generations.
The collection, now open for use at JMU, is called Isaac Long Terrell and Ann Terrell Baker Research on Historic Rockingham County Houses. It contains three boxes of file folders, with one folder for each old house organized by date constructed.
Each folder contains lists of property transfers, brief overviews written by Terrell that focus on the broad architectural features of the house and its historic significance, along with vintage photographs and projector slides with images of the houses, sometimes portraits of their owners and significant architectural details.
The trove includes documents on the Thomas Harrison House in downtown Harrisonburg, the Keezle House, Zirkle House, Emmanuel Suter House and more residences tied to local families.
Surprisingly, Baker Terrell said, most of the houses in the books are still standing.
She said her father didn’t have enough time to reach that many houses in downtown Harrisonburg. While his book covers the Thomas Harrison House — referring to it as the residence of city founder Thomas Harrison, a point of contention among modern local historians — it does not include the Haas House demolished by JMU in March, which was built shortly after 1850.
Not always easy, sometimes finding a house required expert sleuthing skills, asking around, finding the owner and learning the provenance of these homes, which were often dilapidated and sometimes being restored.
The value of the archive is the hard work of finding some of these houses is included along with some important contact information for each one, Terrell Baker said. The next person to research old houses or to begin their genealogy search can simply pick up where Terrell Baker left off, she said.
To view materials in JMU Special Collections online repository, an account is required. Assistance with viewing the documents through the online repository is available by calling 540-568-3612, or by emailing library-special@jmu.edu.
