LINVILLE — When Leslie and Bob McHone bought an old barn and farm in 2018, their granddaughter bought a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig before the papers were finalized.
That’s all it took.
It started with Mr. Pickles, the black pot-bellied pig who enjoys belly rubs and bananas, skin and all. Within a year, Building Hope Farm would be home to more than 50 animals, ranging from pigs on the endangered species list, hens and Nigerian dwarf goats.
“All of a sudden I had this huge heart for goats,” Leslie McHone said. “My friend had given me a goat calendar and from there I really wanted one.”
She began researching Nigerian dwarf goats due to their reputation of being companion animals.
“It’s what they give to people,” McHone said. “Goats are some of the funniest animals and it is hard to have a bad day ... they help with depression and anxiety.”
To make the dream of having a goat farm a reality, Leslie and Bob McHone purchased a more than 100-year-old barn in Linville and 5 acres of land. Due to the age of the barn and the overall shape of it, the couple took on the project of renovating it to its original appearance.
New flooring and a new roof were set in August 2019, and plans for the future of the barn are still in the works. Leslie McHone said the Harrisonburg Lowe’s donated cabinets and a sink to allow a kitchen to be built inside the barn. Doors have been donated by a handful of people to help with the project.
“We hope to have a monthly paint night,” Leslie McHone said. “Little by little, it’s coming along.”
One of the finished rooms serves as a gathering space for their fellowship group, Celebrate Freedom. Bob McHone provides the discussion for the group and there’s a free meal. Occasionally, one of the many barn cats will join in on the discussion to get some love.
With their background as volunteers at Our Community Place, a nonprofit organization helping those facing homelessness and other adverse experiences, Leslie and Bob McHone wanted to be able to share their animals with the community.
“We started seeing it wasn’t just us who were happier with these animals and the goats brought a lot of joy,” Leslie McHone said. “We knew we had some special animals and we wanted to share that.”
Past the front gate, one path is bordered by two areas where animals can be kept. One side is home to Nigel, the ring leader of the goats, and the other home to six-week-old baby goats Juliet and Dutchess.
Leslie McHone said each animal has a name and majority are named after famous people.
“The animals that were weak we named after a boxer or fighter,” she said.
Last summer, Leslie McHone worked on creating a trail to allow visitors to walk with the animals as part of a program. With a donation, people can walk throughout the farm getting exercise and animal therapy.
“It makes it more fun,” she said.
The opening of the Building Hope Farm and its farm tour and petting zoo come at a time when cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and as people stay inside, the therapeutic animal farm could be a way to relieve stress and anxiousness.
To comply with social distancing and large social gathering restrictions, Leslie McHone said the farm would be open to farm tours for 10 people at a time starting in April. On Saturdays starting closer to May or June, the farm would be open to a petting zoo, but she said the farm was more than just a place to pet animals.
“This is a lot more therapeutic,” she said. “We think this will be one of the safest things to do right now.”
Farm tours will cost $7 per adult and $3 per child. Families interested in doing a private tour can reach out to Leslie McHone through the Building Hope Farm Facebook page or be calling 540-705-6708 to schedule an appointment.
“We are here for the community,” she said. “We believe that our animals offer relaxation and relief from anxiety during this difficult time.”
